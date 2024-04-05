Tourist at Gardens By The Bay quoted S$68 for a ride to Tanjong Pagar hotel

Private hire vehicles, and possibly taxis, were seen at Gardens By The Bay touting for passengers and offering rides to destinations for fixed fares of between S$65 and S$70, a practice that is illegal in Singapore.

The situation on the ground was reported by Shin Min Daily News after a taxi driver, 55, witnessed what happened and did his own snooping around to find out more before going to the media.

He also claimed that the practice of touting for exorbitant fares has been going on for some time but did not elaborate on how long it has been going on.

According to him, the vehicles involved were the larger six or seven-seater variety, and the drivers of these vehicles have been specifically targeting tourists.

What taxi driver discovered

On Mar. 17, the taxi driver claimed he saw a limousine taxi pick up a person, who he believed to be a foreigner, from Marina Bay Sands.

The taxi driver claimed the "Taxi" sign on top of the car did not change to red to show the vehicle was occupied or busy, indicating the fare meter was not turned on.

The taxi driver tailed the limousine taxi to Maxwell Food Centre and, subsequently, asked the passenger who alighted how much he paid for the trip.

"He replied that it was S$20, which was more expensive than the ordinary fare," the taxi driver said.

The taxi driver went on to claim: "In fact, some drivers ferry passengers from Marina Bay Sands to the airport and charge S$65 to S$70 for a one-way trip, which is twice as expensive as a taxi ride."

Touting at Marina Bay Sands is not new, though.

On Dec. 15, 2023, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) took enforcement action against seven taxi drivers for overcharging offences that took place between September 2023 and early December 2023 at Marina Bay Sands and Changi Airport.

Four drivers were fined S$500 each.

Touting at Gardens By The Bay

But Marina Bay Sands and Changi Airport are not the only places that touting has been happening.

A Shin Min reporter visited Gardens By The Bay on Sunday, Mar. 31 and observed that tourists were being charged higher fares.

A tourist staying at Sofitel Singapore City Centre hotel in Tanjong Pagar paid about S$10 for a ride to Gardens By The Bay, it was reported.

However, to return to the hotel from Gardens By The Bay, she was quoted a fare that was six times more than that by the touts.

She said: "Being quoted S$38 for a regular ride and S$68 for a more premium vehicle is too ridiculous. And they only accepted cash."

Another tourist from China, who was also at the garden, said he was quoted S$58 for a ride to Orchard.

A private hire vehicle ride booked through the app cost between S$19 and S$29, he said, and he was quoted fares that were twice the normal price.

He also expressed that it was too much.

Another tourist, who was quoted S$38 for a four-minute ride to Raffles Hotel, decided to book a private hire vehicle ride on the app instead.

The National Taxi Association (NTA) and National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) are working with LTA to resolve the issue, it was also reported.

