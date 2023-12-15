Back

LTA fines 4 taxi drivers S$500 each for overcharging at MBS, vocational licences suspended or revoked

Two of them incurred 12 demerit points, while the other two incurred 21 demerit points.

Belmont Lay | Matthias Ang | December 15, 2023, 06:14 PM

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Dec. 15 took enforcement action against seven taxi drivers for overcharging offences under the Public Transport Council Act 1987.

These offences took place between September 2023 and early December 2023 at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and Changi Airport.

Vocational licences suspended or revoked

Four drivers, each fined S$500, were found to have overcharged passengers by collecting fares exceeding the metered fare.

The two drivers who had collected a fare that was less than S$20 above the metered fare also incurred 12 demerit points each on top of the fine, while the other two who had collected a fare that was S$20 or more above the metered fare incurred 21 demerit points each besides being fined.

These four drivers were offered an opportunity to compound their offences in lieu of being charged in court, LTA added.

Under LTA’s vocational licence demerit points system, an accumulation of six demerit points or more would result in the suspension of the vocational licence, while 21 demerit points or more would result in the revocation of the vocational licence.

Penalised even though passengers declined ride

The remaining three drivers were found to have demanded fares beyond the metered fare, but the passengers did not accept the ride.

These drivers were offered an opportunity to compound their offences at S$100.

Upon compounding their offences, they will be further penalised with three demerit points.

LTA will proceed to charge the seven taxi drivers in court if they do not accept the offer of composition.

LTA working with MBS

LTA also said it has worked with MBS, where there have been more incidents of touting and overcharging.

In addition, MBS will be setting up a limousine service counter at the driveway to provide the public with a premium service option should they opt not to join the queue for a metered taxi.

This is to ensure that limousine transport services are carried out properly.

LTA said it takes a serious view of touting and overcharging.

Such practices by a minority of drivers compromise the interests of passengers and undermine the integrity and reputation of the point-to-point passenger transport industry, the authority added.

"We will be stepping up enforcement efforts during this festive period and will not hesitate to take errant drivers to task," LTA said.

"We will also continue to conduct frequent checks at high-traffic areas, potential hotspots and locations reported to LTA by members of the public."

Members of the public are encouraged to report incidents of touting, overcharging or drivers refusing to use the taximeter through [email protected] or the e-service “Report Vehicle-Related Offences” at www.OneMotoring.lta.gov.sg.

To facilitate investigations, they should provide information such as the vehicle’s registration plate number, date, time and a brief account of the incident.

NTA & NPHVA working with LTA

A Facebook post by Yeo Wan Ling, Advisor to the National Taxi Association (NTA) and National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA), stated that NTA and NPHVA have been working closely with LTA regarding feedback it had received from drivers, who are members of the associations, regarding various forms of touting.

"Such activities give our Singaporean taxi and private hire driving trade a bad reputation and directly impact the livelihoods and safety of our drivers," Yeo wrote.

She said the associations will continue to "take proactive actions to enable our drivers to operate in a fair and positive environment, providing our Singapore drivers with a sustainable platform to earn a living ethically and safely".

