Tigerlily Patisserie pastry shop by ex-Michelin-starred pastry chef to close on Apr. 30

It opened in mid-2021.

Hannah Martens | April 08, 2024, 04:33 PM

Tigerlily Patisserie, the pastry shop at Joo Chiat, will permanently close on Apr. 30, 2024.

The co-founder of Tigerlily Patisserie, pastry chef Maxine Ngooi, 30, shared on Instagram that it was with "bittersweet emotions that [they] made the difficult decision to close [their] doors."

"It has been an incredible journey, not one without challenges, but infinitely filled with joy, laughter and the mouth-watering aroma of baked treats that overwhelm our shop everyday," Ngooi wrote.

Tigerlily Patisserie began as an online bakery during Covid-19 in 2020.

In 2021, they opened a physical store in Joo Chiat.

The post added: "The world has evolved since we started and I feel that it's time to retire Tigerlily to personally reset and explore new culinary adventures."

Ngooi previously worked at local Michelin-starred restaurants, including Les Amis restaurant, the now-defunct Joël Robuchon Restaurant, and Vianney Massot Restaurant.

She also worked at Australian F&B establishments, such as Brae, one of the World's 50 Best Restaurants, and Masterchef Australia Reynold Poernomo's Koi Dessert Bar.

