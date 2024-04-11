Terence Tan resigns as Workers' Party member in Jan. 2024 citing 'personal reasons'

Longtime Workers' Party (WP) member and two-time general election candidate Terence Tan is no longer with the party, having resigned in January 2024.

Tan, a lawyer, told 8world his resignation as a party member was for personal reasons, and that he remains a WP supporter.

He also said he is not considering joining other political parties.

Rather, his resignation was for personal reasons, including wanting to spend more time with his children and to focus on his career.

Tan, who is married to WP Member of Parliament (MP) He Ting Ru, reportedly highlighted the fact that his wife is a party member and spends a lot of time on grassroots activities.

He reportedly said that if he and his wife were elected as MPs in the next general election, this would mean that they would not have time to spend with their children.

Commenting on his retirement as a party member, Tan said:

"I have spent over 10 years assisting the Workers' Party, and hope to see that there will be new blood in the party. The current situation of the WP is good, and there are many capable members and many new joiners. I'm also over 50 years old, and hope to pursue other personal interests that are unrelated to politics."

Tan's wife was elected as an MP in Sengkang group representation constituency (GRC) in the 2020 general election.

Tan met He through the party, and both contested as WP candidates in Marine Parade GRC in the 2015 election.

Tan also contested in the 2020 general election in East Coast GRC.

