S'porean parks BMW in Johor Bahru, returns less than 1 hour later to find window smashed

One Singaporean man was shocked to find the window of a BMW vehicle he was using shattered after leaving it in a parking space in the Pandan area in Johor, Malaysia for less than one hour on Apr. 2.

In a TikTok video posted on Apr. 2, the driver who only wanted to be known as Rino, said that he had gone to the Pandan City Wholesale Market near the parking lot with his family.

They had reached the area at around 12:45am and returned to the car at around 1:20am.

Reported to Johor police

Rino said the family was there to shop for clothes.

In the video, he urged those who visit the Pandan City Wholesale Market to be careful with their vehicles.

"We Singaporeans come all the way to support but look what happened to my car," he said.

The window of the driver's seat can be seen completely shattered, with glass shards and a big piece of the glass window scattered on the ground.

"If you can make this video viral, please do so," he added.

In response to Mothership queries, Rino said that police reports have been made in Johor Bahru.

He mentioned that reports were made at the Larkin and Majidee police stations, in response to a comment on TikTok.

In the video, Rino said he did not leave any belongings in the car.

However according to The Straits Times, a bag inside the car was reported missing.

It was originally placed under the front seat and contained several valuables such as a smartwatch and RM100 (S$28) cash, according to a police report.

Speaking to Mothership, Rino reminded motorists to be cautious and called for Johor residents to work together to help the local police with such incidents.

Incident not unique to Singapore-registered cars

The video did go viral and garnered over 200,000 views, with Malaysian users expressing their shock.

One user from Johor Bahru highlighted that such vehicle break-ins also occur to Malaysian vehicles, and that he was a victim of a previous incident.

Another user claimed that Johor residents no longer visit the market, and that the Pandan area is filled with foreigners.

One user noted that many other shoppers would still be around the area at the time, and also agreed that police should step up security there.

Previous incident

In July 2023, a Singaporean family's car was broken into at 16 Jalan Layang in Johor Bahru while they were having dinner.

The backseat car window was smashed with a shirt hanger that was wrapped with a shirt, and the family lost some valuables.

Top photos via Whatever4193/TikTok