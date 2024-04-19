Back

Shanmugam says PM Lee has 'once in a generation mind', thanks him for supporting Home Team & police

A tribute.

Hannah Martens | April 19, 2024, 05:14 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Minister for Home Affairs and Law, K Shanmugam, praised outgoing Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, saying he has "a once-in-a-generation mind."

Speaking at a Singapore Police Force (SPF) event in honour of PM Lee, Shanmugam thanked PM Lee for supporting the Police and Home Team.

He said:

"For me, it is a great privilege to have worked with such a person who is not only brilliant, but as a person, a really wonderful human being...

He is above all, a very good man."

Worked with him for 16 years in cabinet

Shanmugam shared that having worked with PM Lee for 16 years as a minister in his cabinet, it was "a deep sense of duty" that motivated PM Lee to spend almost all of his public life in service to Singapore.

He added:

"I don't think he spends much time thinking about anything unrelated to Singapore. His focus is on our challenges, our problems, what we need to do, and so on."

He also commented that PM Lee is probably Singapore's most popular politician.

"Singaporeans know that this man is not in politics because he likes power or looking to be rewarded," said Shanmugam, adding that PM Lee was in politics out of a deep sense of obligation to Singaporeans.

He recalled how PM Lee would have preferred to go into the field of mathematics.

Shanmugam pointed out that PM Lee was a Senior Wrangler at Cambridge, but returned to Singapore "out of a deep sense of obligation".

"And he has a once in a generation mind. I think we have  been incredibly lucky to have had him as Prime Minister."

He said PM Lee demonstrated understanding of various different fields, ranging from economics, science, technology, to social issues.

He cited the example of the pandemic, a period in which PM Lee was "correcting the math and the science, and asking the questions".

Shanmugam also thanked PM Lee on behalf of the Home Team and the Police Force, saying:

"[PM Lee] has been a tremendous supporter of Police and the Home Team as a whole. And he has always been very clear on the importance of making sure that people live in a safe and good environment."

The dining-in event held on Apr. 17 at the Senior Police Officers' Mess is part of a long-standing police tradition.

Such events are held to honour individuals who made significant contributions to the SPF.

PM Lee last attended an SPF dining-in in 2014, he said in a Facebook post about the event.

Lawrence Wong to succeed as Prime Minister

PM Lee will step down from the prime minister role on May 15, 2024, and hand the torch to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

PM Lee has agreed to continue to serve as a senior minister in DPM Wong's new Cabinet.

Top photos via PM Lee/Facebook & K Shanmugam/Facebook

Woman selling used items online declares she's moving to Pulau Tekong, naturally raises red flag

ORD loh?

April 19, 2024, 05:02 PM

Woman, 38, allegedly shoplifted at Changi Airport, flew out & got arrested 2 months later when she flew back

The woman is a tourist.

April 19, 2024, 04:46 PM

Meteor shower to occur over S'pore on Apr. 22, 2024

I could really use a wish right now.

April 19, 2024, 04:06 PM

Teenager, 16, charged with terrorism for alleged stabbing of Sydney bishop

The incident was caught on live stream.

April 19, 2024, 03:59 PM

Former insurance agent slapped with 8-year ban for spending S$117,160 of client's money, causing policies to lapse

Gng Hoon Hong pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal breach of trust last year and was sentenced to jail.

April 19, 2024, 03:52 PM

People in S'pore & the Philippines share a 'strong bond', company ties doing well: Vivian Balakrishnan

Ahead of the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties, Vivian hailed the "excellent" relations and expressed optimism for the future.

April 19, 2024, 03:29 PM

Woman fined S$2,500 for abandoning 2 ducks at Bukit Timah Nature Reserve after being told they're 'bad luck'

She claimed her friend made her do it.

April 19, 2024, 03:16 PM

Inspired by idol Messi, S’porean soccer player, 23, strives to dribble & feint like him but in a wheelchair

To the haters, he says: “Let them be."

April 19, 2024, 03:13 PM

Taylor Swift releases new album, then 15 additional songs in '2am surprise' double album

The rumours are true.

April 19, 2024, 03:02 PM

Kitten stuck in tree for over 40 hours, rescued with fishing rod from 10th floor of Queenstown HDB block

NParks, SPCA, SCDF and the town council were unable to help as the kitten had climbed too high.

April 19, 2024, 02:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.