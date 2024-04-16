PM Lee to become senior minister, new PM Wong not planning major changes in ‘new cabinet’ from May 15

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong has asked Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to continue serving in the Singapore cabinet as a senior minister after PM Lee relinquishes his role as prime minister on May 15, 2024.

"I am glad that [PM Lee] has agreed to do so," added Wong, who was speaking to the media on Apr. 16.

On Apr. 15, PM Lee announced in a Facebook post that he had decided to step down as prime minister and asked all Singaporeans to give Wong and his team their "full support" moving forward.

Upon assuming his new role as senior minister, PM Lee will follow in the footsteps of his father, Lee Kuan Yew, and his predecessor, Goh Chok Tong, who had both assumed senior minister roles upon handing over as prime ministers.

Wong thanked PM Lee for service and contributions to Singapore

While thanking his colleagues in the cabinet and his fellow MPs for placing their confidence in him and choosing him to lead the team, Wong made sure to extend his gratitude for PM Lee in particular.

Here, Wong also enumerated examples of PM Lee's "selfless service" and "lasting contributions" to Singapore:

"I stand on the shoulders of giants, and one particular stands out is [PM Lee]. He has done so much for Singapore, especially in the last 20 years leading our country. During this period, our economy has grown tremendously, and Singaporeans have enjoyed steady improvements in their incomes and standards of living. We have weathered through many crises and emerged stronger each time. Our international standing has strengthened considerably, and the Singapore brand is admitted and respected worldwide."

New cabinet lineup to be announced closer to May 15

Wong said the upcoming swearing-in ceremony on May 15 would be for him, and for a "new cabinet".

However, Wong said that "there should not be any major changes" for now as the system "works on the basis of continuity and progressive change" and some members had just been appointed "recently".

He also added that it has "never been the case" that all the older ministers have to step down on the same date after a leadership transition.

"Instead, they continue to contribute in different ways while making room for the younger ones to step up," he said.

Besides PM Lee, the other ministers will continue to serve in their respective portfolios, said Wong.

He added that there might be "marginal adjustments here and there", saying he was in the process of speaking to the ministers to take into account their considerations, and "what they would like to do as part of the team".

Concurrently, Wong said he would also be looking at "possible promotions" and consider "bringing in a few backbenchers to strengthen the team".

"I will share the details of the cabinet lineup in a press conference a few days before the swearing-in ceremony," added Wong.

Wong added that he will only make “bigger changes” to his cabinet after the next general election.

