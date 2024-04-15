PM Lee calls on S'poreans to give new PM Lawrence Wong & team ‘full support'

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be handing over the prime minister role to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on May 15, 2024.

Wong will be sworn in as the new prime minister on May 15 at 8pm at the Istana.

In a Facebook post by PM Lee on Apr. 15, he called on Singaporeans to support Wong and his team.

PM Lee wrote:

"For any country, a leadership transition is a significant moment. Lawrence and the 4G team have worked hard to gain the people’s trust, notably during the pandemic. Through the Forward Singapore exercise, they have worked with many Singaporeans to refresh our social compact and develop the national agenda for a new generation."

He added that the 4G team leaders are committed to keeping Singapore working well and moving ahead, saying that these goals "will always be top priorities for the government".

"I ask all Singaporeans to give Lawrence and his team your full support, and work with them to create a brighter future for Singapore," PM Lee wrote.

Here's PM Lee's post:

Top photo via People's Action Party/Facebook