South Korean ex-camera director opens Korean eatery at Far East Plaza. His go-to Singlish phrase? ‘Can lah’.

You might have heard about this relatively new Korean eatery in town, fitted with DIY ramyeon stations and boasting a plethora of Korean street food options on their menu.

Having opened their doors in January 2024, Seoul Bunsik is a humble Korean restaurant nestled in Far East Plaza.

When Mothership visited the week of its opening, we were pleasantly surprised by the authentic Korean taste, almost as if transporting us to the streets of Seoul.

Yet, what really astonished us not only the quality of its dishes, Seoul Bunsik is, in fact, the owner's inaugural venture into F&B.

His job before that?

A camera director for the South Korean film industry.

16 years in film

David Jo was a camera director in South Korea, prior to his move to Singapore.

While he mainly filmed documentaries, he shared with us that he has worked with many South Korean celebrities.

When we asked who, the 43-year-old modestly replied that he could not give an answer because there were simply too many.

We listed a few: BTS, Blackpink, Song Joongki, all of whom to which he replied "yes".

We also spotted a framed jersey on display at the back corner of Jo's restaurant, autographed by South Korean football player Son Heungmin.

Jo met Son while filming a documentary in the UK, where Son's club, Tottenham Hotspur F.C., is based.

Jo's decision to relocate to Singapore was sparked by his wife having received a job offer here.

When asked if he was initially worried about the move, he answered that he was not.

"Many countries have a film industry," he said, explaining that he was confident he'd be able to find a job here as well.

However, it seems different things laid in store for Jo.

From film to food

Though the transition from camerawork to running a restaurant may seem like tossing a curveball and seeing where it lands, the change was a smooth one for Jo, whose wife's family owns a restaurant back in South Korea.

According to him, most, if not all, of Seoul Bunsik's recipes were passed down to his wife from her family.

We asked Jo how he's been adapting to the vocational change thus far, and he shared with a smile:

"This is totally different, but this is also teamwork. [Being] a camera director [also involves] teamwork – we have five or six people in the same team. [My staff and I are also a] team.”

The 43-year-old restaurant owner also added that this was not only his, but also most of his staff's, first dip into F&B.

“Experience is very, very important, but [what’s] more important is teamwork. [You can’t run a restaurant by] working alone, right? It’s that we’re working together. We can make this food, we can make marketing, we can make... everything.”

Jo also added that him and his staff are like "a little family".

Finding community in Singapore

Seoul Bunsik's cooking takes on what its owner calls a "home-cooked style", with dishes such as their fried chicken and tteokbokki made in the traditional way - unlike at larger chains, he said.

Since its opening earlier this year, Seoul Bunsik has received its fair share of Korean customers, whom Jo shared would say to him after their meals, "Don't change your taste. Please. It's a Korean original taste."

While the validation received from his fellow Koreans have offered him some comfort as he adapts to life on our island, the restaurant owner elaborated that his ease in settling in has been largely due to the similarities between Singaporean and Korean cultures.

For example, both are safe, free and have strong cultures.

“[When I first moved to Singapore], I watched PM Lee’s briefing. He said [Singaporeans are] united. I didn’t know why [and thought to myself], ‘Why are Singaporeans uniting?’ [Now I know.] It’s many people, it’s many cultures, and so many countries come in here and mix together.”

When we asked which aspect of Singapore he'd like to bring back to South Korea, Jo answered with no hesitation: Singlish.

“My English is not good. [I’m] still learning English now. But Singlish is very, very good, easy for me. I can [communicate with] my Singaporean friends [with just] one word: ‘Can? Can. Can lah, can, can.’”

Plans for expansion

In the few short months since its opening, business has been good, Jo shared.

Seoul Bunsik has received many positive reviews about its staff's kind and friendly demeanour, which the owner finds more valuable than money.

“Business is good, but [where I think I truly succeeded is that] all [my] staff [are] very, very kindly. I say that this is more than sufficient, more [so] than money.”

Jo is currently looking to open his second outlet in Funan Mall.

Seoul Bunsik

Address: Far East Plaza, 14 Scotts Road, #01-01, Singapore 228213

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Livia Soh and from Seoul Bunsik's Instagram page.