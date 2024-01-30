Far East Plaza eatery has authentic Korean street food & DIY ramyeon from S$7.80

You can now make your own ramyeon at this new Korean eatery tucked away in Far East Plaza.
Founded by a Korean couple, Seoul Bunsik is a humble restaurant that serves ramyeon and other Korean street food.
Since its opening in January 2024, the restaurant has been highly raved after, with many Korean customers verifying the authenticity of their dishes.
Build Your Own Ramyeon
The eatery is fitted with a variety of Korean instant noodles, hot water dispensers and aluminium plates, like the ones you'd find at convenience stores in Korea.
To make your own ramyeon will set you back by S$7.80.
Additional ingredients such as mandu (dumplings) and odeng (fishcake) can be added from S$1 per add-on.
@mothership.nova Seoul Bunsik 📍: Far East Plaza, Scotts Rd, 01-01, S228213 ⏰: Daily, 11am to 9pm 🍴: Self cooking ramen S$7.80 Add ons from S$1 #tiktoksg #ramen #라면 #korean #koreanfood #noodles #whattoplay #dateideas ♬ new jeans sped up - ˖ ˚₊‧ ✧ ₊˙⊹
The real stars of the show
Apart from ramyeon, Seoul Bunsik also serves a wide array of Korean street food.
Here's what we had:
Original Gimbap and Spam Cheese Gimbap (S$6.90 each)
Tteok Bok Gi (S$13.80)
Corndogs (S$5.80 each)
Whole Fried Chicken with Bones (S$26.80)
Boneless Spicy and Sweet Chicken (S$19.80)
Mixed Fries Plate (S$12.80)
Yuzu Ade (S$6 each)
Seoul Bunsik
Address: Far East Plaza, 14 Scotts Road, #01-01, Singapore 228213
Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily
Top photos by Fasiha Nazren.
