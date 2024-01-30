Back

Far East Plaza eatery has authentic Korean street food & DIY ramyeon from S$7.80

Yum.

Celeste Ng | January 30, 2024, 02:01 PM

You can now make your own ramyeon at this new Korean eatery tucked away in Far East Plaza.

Founded by a Korean couple, Seoul Bunsik is a humble restaurant that serves ramyeon and other Korean street food.

Since its opening in January 2024, the restaurant has been highly raved after, with many Korean customers verifying the authenticity of their dishes.

Build Your Own Ramyeon

The eatery is fitted with a variety of Korean instant noodles, hot water dispensers and aluminium plates, like the ones you'd find at convenience stores in Korea.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

To make your own ramyeon will set you back by S$7.80.

Additional ingredients such as mandu (dumplings) and odeng (fishcake) can be added from S$1 per add-on.

The real stars of the show

Apart from ramyeon, Seoul Bunsik also serves a wide array of Korean street food.

Here's what we had:

Original Gimbap and Spam Cheese Gimbap (S$6.90 each)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Tteok Bok Gi (S$13.80)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Corndogs (S$5.80 each)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Whole Fried Chicken with Bones (S$26.80)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Boneless Spicy and Sweet Chicken (S$19.80)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Mixed Fries Plate (S$12.80)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Yuzu Ade (S$6 each)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Seoul Bunsik

Address: Far East Plaza, 14 Scotts Road, #01-01, Singapore 228213

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily

Top photos by Fasiha Nazren.

