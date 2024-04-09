Security officer, 46, allegedly forgot to dispose 'bomb' after drill in Ang Mo Kio, charged for causing public alarm

A security officer in Singapore was charged on Apr. 9, 2024, for the fake "bomb" incident at Sing Industrial Complex in Ang Mo Kio in January.

Durendran Vicknesh Venkatraman, 46, was also charged with causing alarm to the public by not disposing of the fake bomb, falsification of accounts, giving false information to a public servant and being absent from guardhouse duty without valid reasons, reported CNA.

Durendran had forgotten to dispose of the "bomb" at a security post at 32 Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2 after a simulation drill by a security company.

What happened

In a statement on Apr. 8, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said its officers responded to a call at 8:22am on Jan. 5 about a suspected improvised explosive device (IED).

The "bomb" was reportedly left behind after a security company's simulation drill.

The exercise team had called the security officer at about 4:30am on Jan. 5 to instruct him to throw away the "bomb" as he was the night shift security officer at the location on that day.

However, he allegedly forgot to do so and was reportedly not at the guardhouse for more than five hours.

Durendran allegedly told SPF that he had gone to buy food nearby but later confessed that he had amended the entries in the guardhouse logbook to cover up his absence.

According to SPF, a police report about the fake "bomb" was made by his morning shift colleague, who did not know about the simulation drill.

SPF and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel were called to the scene, only to discover that it was merely a "dummy" left behind by a security company used for a drill.

It was reported that more than 100 people could not enter the building as a large area within the premises was cordoned off during investigations.

Penalties

Those convicted of causing alarm under the Protection from Harassment Act can be fined up to $5,000.

Under the Private Security Industry (Conduct) Regulations, an offender can be fined up to $2,000, jailed for up to three months, or both for being absent from security officer duty without valid reasons.

For providing false information to a public servant, an offender can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $5,000, or both.

Those found to have falsified accounts can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both.

The next hearing for the case was scheduled for Apr. 30.

Top photos by Shin Min Daily News & Google Maps