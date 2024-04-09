Back

Security officer, 46, allegedly forgot to dispose 'bomb' after drill in Ang Mo Kio, charged for causing public alarm

He was also given three other charges, including giving false information to a public servant.

Seri Mazliana | April 09, 2024, 05:53 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A security officer in Singapore was charged on Apr. 9, 2024, for the fake "bomb" incident at Sing Industrial Complex in Ang Mo Kio in January.

Durendran Vicknesh Venkatraman, 46, was also charged with causing alarm to the public by not disposing of the fake bomb, falsification of accounts, giving false information to a public servant and being absent from guardhouse duty without valid reasons, reported CNA.

Durendran had forgotten to dispose of the "bomb" at a security post at 32 Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2 after a simulation drill by a security company.

What happened

In a statement on Apr. 8, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said its officers responded to a call at 8:22am on Jan. 5 about a suspected improvised explosive device (IED).

The "bomb" was reportedly left behind after a security company's simulation drill.

The exercise team had called the security officer at about 4:30am on Jan. 5 to instruct him to throw away the "bomb" as he was the night shift security officer at the location on that day.

However, he allegedly forgot to do so and was reportedly not at the guardhouse for more than five hours.

Durendran allegedly told SPF that he had gone to buy food nearby but later confessed that he had amended the entries in the guardhouse logbook to cover up his absence.

According to SPF, a police report about the fake "bomb" was made by his morning shift colleague, who did not know about the simulation drill.

SPF and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel were called to the scene, only to discover that it was merely a "dummy" left behind by a security company used for a drill.

It was reported that more than 100 people could not enter the building as a large area within the premises was cordoned off during investigations.

Penalties

Those convicted of causing alarm under the Protection from Harassment Act can be fined up to $5,000.

Under the Private Security Industry (Conduct) Regulations, an offender can be fined up to $2,000, jailed for up to three months, or both for being absent from security officer duty without valid reasons.

For providing false information to a public servant, an offender can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $5,000, or both.

Those found to have falsified accounts can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both.

The next hearing for the case was scheduled for Apr. 30.

Top photos by Shin Min Daily News & Google Maps

Cherry Discotheque nightclub in CBD selling cai png on weekday afternoons in April 2024

Never too early for Cherry.

April 09, 2024, 05:16 PM

Taiwanese singer Yoga Lin to perform in S'pore on Aug. 30, 2024

He's back!

April 09, 2024, 04:42 PM

Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre in Jurong East closed from Apr. 15 to July 14 for works

He will be undergoing its third renovation.

April 09, 2024, 04:25 PM

Man, 36, arrested for allegedly molesting woman at Mustafa Centre

He had allegedly inappropriately touched a woman from behind.

April 09, 2024, 04:14 PM

S'pore couple still missing in Taiwan after quake, rescue dogs activated to look for scent

Rescue operations resumed on Apr. 9 after it was suspended on the previous day's afternoon due to safety reasons.

April 09, 2024, 03:31 PM

Popular Japanese mochi chain opens 2nd outlet in S'pore at Taste Orchard

Made their way down town.

April 09, 2024, 12:17 PM

Man, 73, allegedly drowns in Tampines condo onsen spa pool

The pool has been drained and is out of service.

April 09, 2024, 11:33 AM

'Not just about spotting violations': SFA officers on how they inspect stalls at Kampong Glam Ramadan Bazaar

It is also important to applaud food stall owners who have good food safety practices.

April 09, 2024, 11:32 AM

Swinging steel ball in Taipei 101 skyscraper protected it during magnitude 7.2 earthquake

Looks like a salted egg pastry.

April 09, 2024, 10:37 AM

Man, 22, arrested at Aperia Mall for allegedly taking videos of women at thrift market

Investigations are ongoing.

April 09, 2024, 10:37 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.