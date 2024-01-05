SCDF & SPF alerted to 'bomb' at Ang Mo Kio, turns out to be 'dummy' used for security company's drill

A security officer at an Ang Mo Kio industrial building was shocked when they found a "bomb" outside their security post on the morning of Jan. 5, 2024.

Swarms of police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel were called down to the scene.

They found out the "bomb" was merely a "dummy" left behind by a security company used for a "drill".

What reporters saw

Shin Min Daily News reporters headed to the scene after receiving news of a "bomb threat" from occupants at the industrial building along Ang Mo Kio Industrial Area 2.

A large area in the building was cordoned off, and vehicles were not allowed to enter while police investigated the "unidentified object".

After several hours, people found out it was not a "bomb threat" but a "misunderstanding".

What happened

A building manager told Shin Min that, from what he understands of the situation, a security company conducted a drill at around 4am.

As part of the drill, a person disguised as a "suspicious person" had placed a paper bag with the "bomb" on a motorcycle parked around two metres from the security post.

The person also apparently knocked on the security post's window, presumably to inform the people inside about the "bomb", but claimed he saw no one in the post.

A security officer who reported to work later in the morning called the police when they saw the "bomb", the building manager said.

The building manager told Shin Min they would be considering if they should sue the security company for the hassle caused.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News