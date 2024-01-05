Back

SCDF & SPF alerted to 'bomb' at Ang Mo Kio, turns out to be 'dummy' used for security company's drill

A security officer reported to work in the morning and saw a "bomb" outside the security post.

Amber Tay | January 05, 2024, 09:51 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A security officer at an Ang Mo Kio industrial building was shocked when they found a "bomb" outside their security post on the morning of Jan. 5, 2024.

Image via Shin Min Daily News

Swarms of police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel were called down to the scene.

They found out the "bomb" was merely a "dummy" left behind by a security company used for a "drill".

What reporters saw

Shin Min Daily News reporters headed to the scene after receiving news of a "bomb threat" from occupants at the industrial building along Ang Mo Kio Industrial Area 2.

A large area in the building was cordoned off, and vehicles were not allowed to enter while police investigated the "unidentified object".

After several hours, people found out it was not a "bomb threat" but a "misunderstanding".

What happened

A building manager told Shin Min that, from what he understands of the situation, a security company conducted a drill at around 4am.

As part of the drill, a person disguised as a "suspicious person" had placed a paper bag with the "bomb" on a motorcycle parked around two metres from the security post.

The person also apparently knocked on the security post's window, presumably to inform the people inside about the "bomb", but claimed he saw no one in the post.

A security officer who reported to work later in the morning called the police when they saw the "bomb", the building manager said.

The building manager told Shin Min they would be considering if they should sue the security company for the hassle caused.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News

MOH conducting mandatory tuberculosis screening for 3,000 as Bukit Merah cluster may have spread

The screening exercise is a "precautionary measure" to identify any undetected cases and prevent further transmission.

January 05, 2024, 08:43 PM

Zoe Tay sends eldest son Brayden off to NS BMT at Tekong

Ah boy go army.

January 05, 2024, 08:28 PM

M'sia man kills employer, 49, over illegal gambling bets, crowd ties man up to prevent escape

The man is being investigated for murder.

January 05, 2024, 08:23 PM

Mothership Explains: Did M'sia's opposition try to oust PM Anwar while on vacation in Dubai?

Malaysian politics keeps moving on.

January 05, 2024, 07:43 PM

Xiaxue selling pink nasi lemak from S$9.90, hopes S'poreans 'give chance' to improve on teething problems

Her first F&B venture.

January 05, 2024, 06:40 PM

2024 could be 1st year where average global temperatures cross 1.5°C warming limit

Hot hot hot.

January 05, 2024, 06:08 PM

Lazada S'pore retrenches staff at start of 2024 ahead of possible IPO, fails to notify union

NTUC and FDAWU were "deeply disappointed" at Lazada's retrenchment exercise.

January 05, 2024, 05:57 PM

Telok Blangah man, 36, finds rotting food outside his house daily after he reported neighbour's hoarding issue

The stench has become so unbearable that the man is unable to open his door to get air. 

January 05, 2024, 05:45 PM

Jay Chou’s wife denies calling him out for cheating

Fake news.

January 05, 2024, 05:34 PM

Johor's Forest City duty-free zone allegedly being exploited by smugglers

Forest City's status as a duty-free zone and its relative isolation has apparently allowed smugglers to flourish.

January 05, 2024, 05:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.