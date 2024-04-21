Back

S'porean rower Saiyidah Aisyah, 36, qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics

She qualified for her first Olympic Games eight years ago.

Ruth Chai | April 21, 2024, 03:28 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Rower Saiyidah Aisyah, 36, will represent Singapore at the Paris Olympics.

She made her first Olympic Games debut eight years ago, when she became the first Singaporean rower to qualify for it in 2016.

Saiyidah secured her spot by qualifying fifth in the women's 2,000m lightweight single sculls at the Asian and Oceania Continental Qualification Regatta in Chunju, South Korea on Apr. 21.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aisyah Rafaee, OLY (@ariesyah)

She initially finished sixth out of six competitors, but was promoted to fifth after her Japanese competitor, who finished second, was disqualified.

Saiyidah finished 23rd at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and has a number of SEA Game medals to her name.

She also won Singapore's first individual rowing gold.

Go Team Singapore

Several Singaporean athletes have also qualified for the Paris Olympics.

On Apr. 19, kayaker Stephenie Chen secured a quota spot after finishing third in the women's K1 500m final at the April 18-21 Asian canoe sprint Olympic qualifiers in Tokyo.

Other Singaporeans who have qualified for the Paris Olympics include sprinter Shanti Pereira, fencer Amita Berthier, kitefoiler Max Maeder, and swimmers Quah Ting Wen, Quah Jing Wen, Letitia Sim and Levenia Sim.

Top photo via ariesyah/Instagram

Geylang coffee shop denies hiring foreign women to talk to patrons, attributes rumours to competitors

The coffee shop was accused of employing 30 to 40 Vietnamese women to accompany male patrons.

April 21, 2024, 02:39 PM

Travellers going in & out of S’pore with more than S$20,000 cash to make online declaration from May 13

Hardcopy form will be phased out.

April 21, 2024, 01:56 PM

Why Zoe Tay, Rebecca Lim & Lawrence Wong are missing from the list of 94 nominees for Star Awards’ Top 10 Popular Artistes awards

We also try to explain why Richie Koh isn't in the running for Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes.

April 21, 2024, 11:50 AM

Teo Chee Hean in Germany for launch of S'pore's 4th Invincible-class submarine

He will be visiting Germany from Apr. 21 to 24.

April 21, 2024, 11:43 AM

Star Awards 2024: Who are Doreen, Ivy & Ada, & why is everyone going to thank them?

There might be one more name added to the must thank list this year.

April 21, 2024, 11:25 AM

The iconic Star Awards jingle was released by an Englishman in 1988

Just about everyone knows how to sing it.

April 21, 2024, 11:11 AM

S'porean kayaker Stephenie Chen secures spot for Paris Olympics

It will end a 12-year absence at the Olympics for Singapore's kayakers.

April 21, 2024, 11:04 AM

LTA investigating after video of e-bikes & e-scooters racing in S'pore put up online

Racing at Tanah Merah Coast Road & Bay East Garden park connector.

April 21, 2024, 03:21 AM

Suspected killer of Audrey Fang, 39, identified as S'porean Mitchell Ong, 43

Previously, only his age had been revealed.

April 20, 2024, 07:51 PM

Man, 49, arrested after randomly shouting at Changi Village pub patron, hitting him & then collapsing

Unprovoked.

April 20, 2024, 06:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.