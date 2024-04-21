S'porean rower Saiyidah Aisyah, 36, qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics

Rower Saiyidah Aisyah, 36, will represent Singapore at the Paris Olympics.

She made her first Olympic Games debut eight years ago, when she became the first Singaporean rower to qualify for it in 2016.

Saiyidah secured her spot by qualifying fifth in the women's 2,000m lightweight single sculls at the Asian and Oceania Continental Qualification Regatta in Chunju, South Korea on Apr. 21.

She initially finished sixth out of six competitors, but was promoted to fifth after her Japanese competitor, who finished second, was disqualified.

Saiyidah finished 23rd at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and has a number of SEA Game medals to her name.

She also won Singapore's first individual rowing gold.

Go Team Singapore

Several Singaporean athletes have also qualified for the Paris Olympics.

On Apr. 19, kayaker Stephenie Chen secured a quota spot after finishing third in the women's K1 500m final at the April 18-21 Asian canoe sprint Olympic qualifiers in Tokyo.

Other Singaporeans who have qualified for the Paris Olympics include sprinter Shanti Pereira, fencer Amita Berthier, kitefoiler Max Maeder, and swimmers Quah Ting Wen, Quah Jing Wen, Letitia Sim and Levenia Sim.

Top photo via ariesyah/Instagram