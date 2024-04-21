Back

S'porean kayaker Stephenie Chen secures spot for Paris Olympics

It will end a 12-year absence at the Olympics for Singapore's kayakers.

Belmont Lay | April 21, 2024, 11:04 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Kayaker Stephenie Chen has secured a quota spot for Singapore at the Paris Olympics.

It has taken the 32-year-old three years to do so.

She did it on April 20, while competing in the April 18-21 Asian canoe sprint Olympic qualifiers in Tokyo.

Chen finished third in the women’s K1 500m race with a time of 2 minutes 6.129 seconds.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Singapore Canoe Federation (@singaporecanoe)

China’s Zhang Luxi and Uzbekistan’s Ekaterina Shubina finished first and second in 2:02.328 and 2:04.043 respectively.

The Singaporean's qualification will end a 12-year absence at the Olympics for Singapore's kayakers.

via Singapore Canoe Federation

Fighting for two quota spots

Kayakers were fighting for two Olympic quota places.

There was only spot in the last qualifiers.

In 2021, Chen missed out on a spot at the Tokyo Games by fractions of a second on two occasions during a qualifier.

During the 2021 Asian Olympic qualifiers in Pattaya, she finished second and 0.938 of a second behind Kazakhstan’s Natalya Sergeyeva in the K1 500m.

A day later in the K1 200m, she came in third in 40.325sec, a mere 0.067sec later and failed to reach the Tokyo Olympics.

Kazakhstan’s Inna Klinova clocked 40.123sec to finish second, and Japan’s Yuka Ono was third and made it in 40.258sec.

Ono made it for the Tokyo Games as Kazakhstan had already qualified.

Chen has continued to improve since then by winning a silver in the K1 500m at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023.

The Paris Olympics is three months away and will take place from July 26 to Aug 11.

Geraldine Lee was the first to compete in the sport (K1 500m) in London 2012.

The Singapore Canoe Federation will reveal the selection criteria for the quota place at a later date.

Top photos via Instagram

The iconic Star Awards jingle was released by an Englishman in 1988

Just about everyone knows how to sing it.

April 21, 2024, 11:11 AM

LTA investigating after video of e-bikes & e-scooters racing in S'pore put up online

Racing at Tanah Merah Coast Road & Bay East Garden park connector.

April 21, 2024, 03:21 AM

Suspected killer of Audrey Fang, 39, identified as S'porean Mitchell Ong, 43

Previously, only his age had been revealed.

April 20, 2024, 07:51 PM

Man, 49, arrested after randomly shouting at Changi Village pub patron, hitting him & then collapsing

Unprovoked.

April 20, 2024, 06:55 PM

About S$3,000 cash stolen after thief unlocks laundromat coin-exchange machines at AMK & Toa Payoh

The operators have no idea how the thief opened the machines and where he obtained the "key".

April 20, 2024, 06:24 PM

M'sian motorcyclist, 28, dies after being flung onto road in Second Link collision

All three motorists involved were Malaysians.

April 20, 2024, 06:15 PM

Car at Yishun car park shines headlights on high beam into woman's HDB bedroom every night

Quite bright.

April 20, 2024, 04:51 PM

1.48 million tourists visited S'pore in Mar. 2024

This is the highest number of international arrivals for Singapore since the start of 2024.

April 20, 2024, 04:22 PM

S'pore-owned food export terminal in Ukraine port hit by Russian missile strike

Another terminal was also struck in the attack.

April 20, 2024, 04:09 PM

3 S'porean politicians make police report after receiving letters with ‘distasteful’ photos, extortion threats

Vivian Balakrishnan, Tan Wu Meng and Edward Chia addressed the issue on social media.

April 20, 2024, 03:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.