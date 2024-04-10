Over S$2 million donated to S'pore's RLAF Ramadan fundraiser for Gaza

The Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) raised over S$2 million in a week under their Ramadan Appeal for Gaza campaign.

From Mar. 20 to 26, the foundation collaborated with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to raise funds to provide aid in health, relief and shelter for children and their families affected in Gaza.

They raised a total of S$2,003,478, before audit.

"This remarkable achievement reflects the compassion and solidarity of our community," RLAF said in their Facebook post on Apr. 10.

Combined with the S$8,114,422 they raised for the Humanitarian Relief for Gaza campaign in 2023, RLAF's Gaza appeals have raised over S$10 million.

"We extend our sincere thanks to each donor. Your contributions will make a life-changing difference, providing essential healthcare, relief, and shelter to those affected in Gaza," RLAF added.

RLAF is a non-governmental organisation set up by MUIS (Islamic Religious Council of Singapore) in 2005 for the Singaporean Muslim community to render compassion to the poor, needy and victims of disaster regardless of faith or race.

Since the terror attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7, at least 33,137 people in Gaza have been killed, and over 75,815 people have been injured in Israeli attacks, according to Al Jazeera.

Top photo via RLAF/Facebook