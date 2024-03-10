S'pore's RLAF raises over S$8 million for Gaza fundraiser, another fundraising round to take place during Ramadan

Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) has collected a total sum of S$8,114,422 for the Humanitarian Relief for Gaza campaign, the non-governmental organisation announced in a Facebook post on Mar. 9, 2024.

The campaign ran from Oct. 19 to Nov. 17, 2023.

RLAF will conduct another round of fundraising during Ramadan

RLAF is a non-governmental organisation set up by MUIS (Islamic Religious Council of Singapore) in 2005 for the Singaporean Muslim community to render compassion to the poor, needy and victims of disaster regardless of faith or race.

In the post, RLAF thanked all individuals and groups who have come forward to generously contribute to provide aid in the form of health, relief and shelter for communities affected in Gaza.

It also said the funds collected have been audited, with the audit report has been submitted to the Commissioner of Charities (CoC), in compliance with regulations and as part of good governance and accountability.

The foundation also added it has been monitoring and working closely with its partners on updates about delivery of aid to the beneficiaries in Gaza, including organising sessions where their partners can provide updates and respond to questions via a video call.

Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said RLAF will conduct another round of humanitarian fundraising appeal for Gaza during Ramadan.

"As we welcome the blessed month of Ramadan next week, let us also intensify our prayers for peace and protection - not only for the people in Gaza, but also elsewhere in the world and here at home," he said.

Masagos said the campaign is slated to take place from Mar. 20 to 26, 2024, as reported by The Straits Times.

Singapore working with other countries to send aid

Former Singapore president Halimah Yacob lamented the "degradation of the human soul" on the Gaza crisis on Feb. 26, 2024, and called for the public to "stand on the side of humanity".

On Feb. 29, 2024, Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan shared Singapore will be donating a third tranche of aid for Gaza via Jordan.

Mothership and its teammates had previously contributed S$53,000 to the Singapore Red Cross to support the efforts.

Since the terror attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, nearly 31,000 people in Gaza have been killed and over 72,000 injured in Israeli attacks, reported Al Jazeera.

The death toll in Israel from the Oct. 7 terror attacks by Hamas stands at 1,139, with over 200 abducted and held hostage. Dozens continue to be held captive.

