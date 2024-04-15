What's next for PM Lee, 72, after stepping down?

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will officially be passing the reins to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on May 15, 2024.

PM Lee has been prime minister for almost 20 years, having assumed office on Aug. 12, 2004.

During the People’s Action Party (PAP) Awards and Convention 2023 on Nov. 5, 2023, PM Lee grew emotional and teared up while looking back on his service to Singapore.

"It has been my great fortune and honour to have served the country, first in the SAF, and then in the party and government for all of my adult life," he said.

Relinquishing role

In a Facebook post, PM Lee said he will "relinquish" his role as PM on 15 May 2024.

"For any country, a leadership transition is a significant moment. Lawrence and the 4G team have worked hard to gain the people’s trust, notably during the pandemic. Through the Forward Singapore exercise, they have worked with many Singaporeans to refresh our social compact and develop the national agenda for a new generation."

He added that the 4G team are committed to keeping Singapore "working well and moving ahead", and these will always be "top priorities for the government".

"I ask all Singaporeans to give Lawrence and his team your full support, and work with them to create a brighter future for Singapore," he said.

PM Lee was first elected Member of Parliament (MP) in 1984, and has been re-elected eight times, most recently as an MP for the Ang Mo Kio GRC.

Currently the PAP Secretary-General, PM Lee has led the ruling party to four consecutive Singapore General Elections (GE) victories in 2006, 2011, 2015, and 2020.

The question now is: What's next in the pipeline?

At new PM's "disposal"

PM Lee gave a heads-up about his handover during the 2023 PAP convention on Nov. 5, 2023.

He revealed that "if all goes well", he would pass the baton to Wong by the PAP's 70th birthday on Nov. 21 2024.

He added that post-handover, he would be at the new prime minister's "disposal".

He said:

"I will go wherever he thinks I can be useful. I will do my best to help him and his team to fight and win the next GE and to fulfil their responsibilities... I want to help him fulfil his responsibilities, leading the country, so that Singapore can continue to succeed beyond me and the 3G minister colleagues, for many, many more years to come."

Aside from this, PM Lee is likely to follow in the footsteps of his two predecessors Lee Kuan Yew and Goh Chok Tong, and continue to serve Singapore in other ways.

Lee Kuan Yew

Singapore's first prime minister and PM Lee's father, the late Lee Kuan Yew, served as the country's leader from 1959 till November 1990, a total of 31 years.

He was 36 years old when he became PM.

When he stepped down from the role at that time, he was the world's longest-serving prime minister.

He handed the reins to Goh Chok Tong.

For the next 14 years, Lee Kuan Yew went on to serve as senior minister, before becoming minister mentor from 2004 to 2011.

Goh Chok Tong

Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong served as Singapore’s second prime minister from November 1990 to August 2004.

He served as deputy prime minister from 1985, before succeeding Lee Kuan Yew.

Following his 14-year stint as the prime minister, he stepped down when he was 63 years old.

He remained in the Cabinet as senior minister and was chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) from August 2004 to May 2011.

ESM Goh also continued serving as a Member of Parliament (MP) in Marine Parade before stepping down in 2020. He was an MP for a total of 44 years.

He clarified, however, that he would not be retiring from politics, but continue to support the PAP 4G leadership team to "ensure a smooth transition".

Upon leaving the Cabinet in May 2011, ESM Goh was granted the honorary title of Emeritus Senior Minister.

He also began serving as a Senior Advisor to MAS till 2023 when he stepped down.

Today, the 82-year-old continues to serve as Adviser Emeritus to Marine Parade grassroots organisations and the chairman of the governing board of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

