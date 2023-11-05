PM Lee teary-eyed as he announces the passing of the baton to DPM Lawrence Wong

At the People’s Action Party (PAP) Awards and Convention 2023 on Nov. 5, 2023, PM Lee Hsien Loong teared up as he announced the handover of the People's Action Party's (PAP) leadership to DPM Lawrence Wong.

During his speech, PM Lee said that "if all goes well", he will hand over by the PAP's 70th birthday on Nov. 21, 2024.

As he concluded the speech talking about his contributions to Singapore, his voice wavered and he paused, tearing up.

The silence was filled with the thunderous applause from over 1,000 PAP party members seated in the Singapore Expo.

"It has been my great fortune and honour to have served the country, first in the SAF, and then in the party and government for all of my adult life," said PM Lee.

"Give Lawrence and his team your full support": PM Lee

PM Lee has been Prime Minister for almost 20 years, having assumed office on Aug. 12, 2004.

He said that Singapore and the PAP have been shaped by trials and tribulations, but there were some things that would never change.

"We still wear whites, and we still formally address each other as comrades. We remain dedicated to Singapore, we still feel the call to serve the people, we still have a duty to future generations to keep this island safe and secure," PM Lee said.

He emphasised that these aspects have not changed under his leadership, nor will it change under Wong's.

"I ask each of you to give Lawrence and his team your full support," he said, urging the party members in attendence to help them win a string mandate in the next general elections and to assist them in taking Singapore to greater heights.

