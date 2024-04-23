Back

6 taken to hospital after 7-vehicle accident on PIE

Chain collision.

Daniel Seow | April 23, 2024, 10:03 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Six people were taken to hospital after an accident involving multiple vehicles along the Pan Island Expressway on Apr. 22 evening.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that the accident took place along PIE towards Tuas, before the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) exit at around 9:40pm.

PIE accident on same evening

The aftermath of the PIE accident was caught on video and shared to the SGRoad Block/Traffic News Telegram group.

The clip showed that six cars, including a red Trans-Cab taxi, were involved in a chain collision on the second left-most lane of the expressway.

At least four cars had their bonnets damaged from the impact.

The two left-most lanes of the expressway were cordoned off.

Police cars, a fire engine and five ambulances were seen at the scene.

Six sent to hospital

In response to Mothership's queries, SCDF said three persons were conveyed to National University Hospital.

Another three persons were sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Mothership has contacted the police for comment.

On the same morning as this accident, another multi-vehicle accident in Tampines resulted in two dead, including a 17-year-old Temasek Junior College student.

Eight others were injured.

Top image from scha./ Telegram

McDonald's launching Yakiniku Burger on Apr. 25 & burger vending machine a day before at Plaza Singapura

Another burger.

April 23, 2024, 12:19 PM

2 military helicopters in M'sia collide & crash during flypast training

There were no survivors, according to preliminary reports cited by the fire and rescue department.

April 23, 2024, 12:03 PM

Audrey Fang, the S'porean killed on holiday in Spain, a 'pillar of strength' for family

"(Her killing) never crossed our minds."

April 23, 2024, 12:02 PM

Sea co-founder Forrest Li's wife to buy S$42.5 million GCB next to husband's S$26 million bungalow

Both are located near the Botanic Gardens.

April 23, 2024, 11:46 AM

Could climate change be the cause of the devastating Dubai floods?

Or was it cloud seeding?

April 23, 2024, 11:42 AM

Vivian Balakrishnan to visit Indonesia from Apr. 23 to 26, will meet past, present & future presidents

The visit highlights "close friendship and cooperation" between Singapore and Indonesia.

April 23, 2024, 11:20 AM

Tributes & condolences pour in for TJC student, 17, killed in Tampines accident

She is remembered as a bright young girl.

April 23, 2024, 11:14 AM

Parts of Telok Blangah Hill Park's trails closed till July 2026, repair works due to slope failure

The expected completion date is reported to be July 31, 2026.

April 23, 2024, 10:50 AM

Taylor Swift shares snippets of S'pore including dinner at MBS & date night at Gardens by the Bay

From her stop here in March for "The Eras Tour".

April 23, 2024, 10:38 AM

K-pop star IU says Singlish words like 'shiok' & 'swee lah' at S'pore concerts

Damn steady.

April 23, 2024, 10:10 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.