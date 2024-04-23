6 taken to hospital after 7-vehicle accident on PIE

Six people were taken to hospital after an accident involving multiple vehicles along the Pan Island Expressway on Apr. 22 evening.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that the accident took place along PIE towards Tuas, before the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) exit at around 9:40pm.

PIE accident on same evening

The aftermath of the PIE accident was caught on video and shared to the SGRoad Block/Traffic News Telegram group.

The clip showed that six cars, including a red Trans-Cab taxi, were involved in a chain collision on the second left-most lane of the expressway.

At least four cars had their bonnets damaged from the impact.

The two left-most lanes of the expressway were cordoned off.

Police cars, a fire engine and five ambulances were seen at the scene.

Six sent to hospital

In response to Mothership's queries, SCDF said three persons were conveyed to National University Hospital.

Another three persons were sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Mothership has contacted the police for comment.

On the same morning as this accident, another multi-vehicle accident in Tampines resulted in two dead, including a 17-year-old Temasek Junior College student.

Eight others were injured.

Top image from scha./ Telegram