Permanent Secretary for Health steps down in July to become SPH Media's new CEO

On Apr. 8, 2024, SPH Media announced that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Teo Lay Lim will be retiring from SPH Media.

Chan Yeng Kit will be seconded to SPH Media to take over the CEO role with effect from Jul. 15, 2024.

Teo said: "It has been a tremendous privilege to have served SPH Media in the first lap of its transformation journey. The digital foundation is now in place, and I am confident that Chan will adeptly navigate SPH Media through the next leap."

Prior to her appointment as SPH Media CEO in 2022, Teo was the former chairman of Accenture Singapore.

Teo started Accenture's Customer Relationship Management (CRM) practice in 2000 and Accenture Analytics and Accenture Sustainability Services in 2008.

She also spent two years based in Shanghai to develop the CRM practice for Greater China.

Additionally, Teo was Chief Executive of Accenture Southeast Asia from 2011 to 2020.

Change in leadership not due to overinflated circulation numbers

Chairman of SPH Media Trust, Khaw Boon Wan, said in the announcement: "Yeng Kit is committed to our mission to help inform and unite our people via quality journalism. Against the competitive pressure from social media, he will support the newsroom to tap digital platforms to reach new audiences and build a sustainable commercial model."

In response to Mothership's queries, SPH Media shared that the change in leadership is not due to the issue of overinflated circulation numbers that came to light in January 2023.

SPH Media said leadership transitions "from one stage of transformation to the next, requiring leaders with different experience and skills."

SPH Media also commented that Chan's "wealth of experience and expertise" would further benefit the organisation as it "navigates the opportunities and challenges of the evolving media landscape."

Previously Permanent Secretary for Health

Chan will relinquish his previous role as the Permanent Secretary for Health, said the Public Service Divison on Apr. 8.

Lai Wei Lin will be appointed as Permanent Secretary for Health (designate) effective Jul. 1.

She will be Permanent Secretary for Health with effect from Jul. 15.

Lai will relinquish her appointments as Permanent Secretary for Transport Development and Second Permanent Secretary for Finance on Jul. 1.

