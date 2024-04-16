Back

PM Lee & New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon want to 'elevate' relationship

Next year marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and New Zealand.

Emily Williams | April 16, 2024, 11:42 AM

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was welcomed to Singapore by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the Istana on Apr. 15, as part of a two day visit.

This is Luxon's first visit to Singapore since becoming Prime Minister in November 2023.

Luxon is spending one week in South East Asia, visiting Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.

"Excellent bilateral relations"

In a joint press conference on Apr. 15, the two prime ministers discussed the Singapore-New Zealand Enhanced Partnership (EP), which is now in its fifth year.

The pair said they had made "good progress" on the five pillars of the EP: Trade and Economics, Defence and Security, People-to-People, Science, Technology and Innovation, and Climate Change and Green Economy.

A sixth pillar was announced after their meeting: Supply Chains and Connectivity.

The idea was born from the relationship built between Singapore and New Zealand during the Covid-19 pandemic when supply chains were disrupted.

Two images of PM Lee and PM Luxon Images via Christopher Luxon's Facebook page.

In a joint statement, PM Lee and Luxon said the new pillar would further strengthen "supply chain connectivity and food security, expand commercial partnerships in food and agriculture, promote investment opportunities, and strengthen cooperation on cross-border trade facilitation matters."

In a Facebook post, PM Lee said the pair "reaffirmed their excellent bilateral relations" during their meeting, and wished Luxon a "fruitful" stay in Singapore.

PM Lee and Luxon want to "elevate" the relationship between the two nations by the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Singapore and New Zealand in 2025.

The pair called for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza"

Outside of the relationships between their own countries, the two prime ministers chimed in on events happening across the globe.

PM Lee and PM Luxon talking at a table. Image via @leehsienloong/ X

Both PM Lee and Luxon "condemned in the strongest terms" Russia's invasion of Ukraine and called for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, also raising concern about Iran's recent air strikes on Israel.

Additionally, the pair "expressed concerns" over developments in the South China Sea and reaffirmed their commitment to a "prosperous, open, inclusive, rules-based and resilient" Indo-Pacific region.

Dendrobium Christopher Luxon

Earlier in the day, during a trip to the Botanic Gardens, Luxon had a flower named in his honour.

PM Luxon with the orchid named in his honour. Image via Christopher Luxon's Facebook page.

The new hybrid orchid is called the Dendrobium Christopher Luxon.

Luxon is one of many world leaders, including former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, to have had an orchid at Singapore's Botanic Gardens named after them.

Luxon congratulates PM Lee on his tenure

Soon after their meeting, PM Lee announced his retirement on May 15.

Luxon wrote in a Facebook post that Lee has been a "remarkable leader for Singapore, the region and the world" since taking office in 2004.

DPM Wong and PM Luxon shake hands. Image via Christopher Luxon's Facebook page.

"His legacy runs deep which the future of Singapore will build on with the leadership of incoming Prime Minister Lawrence Wong."

Luxon also met with Deputy Prime Minister Wong, who will take over PM Lee in the role, after the announcement was made.

Top image from @chrisluxonmp/X

