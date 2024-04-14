Back

Iran launches over 200 missiles attack on Israel in 'severe & dangerous escalation'

U.S. President Biden said that he will convene with G7 leaders to coordinate a "united diplomatic response" to the attack.

Ruth Chai | April 14, 2024, 12:14 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Iran has launched more than 200 drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday (Apr 13).

This marks Iran's first ever direct attack on Israel, and threatens to draw the region into hotter conflict.

Iran's attack is in retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike in Damascus that killed several senior Iranian commanders.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that drones, cruise and ballistic missiles had been used in the attack, The Guardian reported.

Israeli, U.S., Jordanian and British air forces intercepted many of the drones and some cruise missiles over Syria, Iraq and Jordan.

The rest were brought down by the Iron Dome air defence interceptor system.

Israel's response

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari called the attack a "severe and dangerous escalation".

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a war cabinet meeting after the start of the Iranian attack, and later spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden, who said he had reaffirmed "America's ironclad commitment to the security of Israel".

The UN Security Council will meet on Sunday (Apr. 14) over the attack at Israel's request.

US' response

Biden reiterated America's commitment to Israel's security against Iran.

In a statement released by The White House, Biden said that he will convene with G7 leaders to coordinate a "united diplomatic response" to the attack.

UN Secretary General condemned the attack as a "serious escalation", and called for an "immediate cessation of these hostilities".

"Neither the region nor the world can afford another war," he added.

Casualties

Israel's ambulance service told Reuters that no casualties were reported.

It also told the BBC that a seven-year-old Bedouin girl had been injured by shrapnel from falling debris in the southern Arad region.

The Guardian reported that a 10-year-old boy near a desert town in sourthern Israel was a casualty in the attacks.

Top photo via ShivaDi8081 and majorpoonia/X

'Armed & dangerous' KLIA shooter on the loose, shots meant for pregnant wife

The suspect has three criminal records.

April 14, 2024, 04:00 PM

272 arrested over online child sexual abuse crimes in raids coordinated across S'pore, HK & South Korea

During the five-week operation, the three agencies conducted raids at 236 locations in Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea.

April 14, 2024, 03:27 PM

S'pore traffic police pulls motorcyclist over, but quickly let her go to see father in critical condition

The officer stopped her to check her tinted visor.

April 14, 2024, 01:52 PM

S'poreans advised to defer all travel to Iran: MFA

This comes after Iran launched more than 200 missiles and drones at Israel in what the Israel Defence Force called a "severe and dangerous escalation".

April 14, 2024, 12:45 PM

S'pore Airlines & Scoot avoid Iranian airspace as tensions escalate in Middle East

SIA said they will use alternative flight paths as a precautionary measure.

April 14, 2024, 12:31 PM

Gunshots fired at KLIA arrival hall, 1 bodyguard severely injured, manhunt for suspect

It is believed that the man intended to shoot his wife.

April 14, 2024, 11:32 AM

SBS Transit investigating after bus crashes into wall at Yishun Bus Interchange

The damage appeared to be limited to the front of the bus.

April 14, 2024, 09:43 AM

Police officer who stopped Sydney mall stabbing took on attacker alone, hailed as a hero by PM

"She was put in a situation where she had to do it."

April 13, 2024, 07:12 PM

US, Japan & the Philippines hold summit, China expresses 'strong dissatisfaction' over 'negative words & deeds'

A Chinese expert described the meeting as "an anti-China gathering".

April 13, 2024, 06:57 PM

Sydney mall stabbing: Injured mother, 38, gets baby to safety, later dies in hospital

A man said he had no choice but to help.

April 13, 2024, 06:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.