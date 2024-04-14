Iran launches over 200 missiles attack on Israel in 'severe & dangerous escalation'

Iran has launched more than 200 drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday (Apr 13).

This marks Iran's first ever direct attack on Israel, and threatens to draw the region into hotter conflict.

Iran's attack is in retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike in Damascus that killed several senior Iranian commanders.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that drones, cruise and ballistic missiles had been used in the attack, The Guardian reported.

Israeli, U.S., Jordanian and British air forces intercepted many of the drones and some cruise missiles over Syria, Iraq and Jordan.

The rest were brought down by the Iron Dome air defence interceptor system.

Israel's response

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari called the attack a "severe and dangerous escalation".

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a war cabinet meeting after the start of the Iranian attack, and later spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden, who said he had reaffirmed "America's ironclad commitment to the security of Israel".

The UN Security Council will meet on Sunday (Apr. 14) over the attack at Israel's request.

US' response

Biden reiterated America's commitment to Israel's security against Iran.

I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran’s attacks against Israel. Our commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad. pic.twitter.com/kbywnsvmAx — President Biden (@POTUS) April 13, 2024

In a statement released by The White House, Biden said that he will convene with G7 leaders to coordinate a "united diplomatic response" to the attack.

UN Secretary General condemned the attack as a "serious escalation", and called for an "immediate cessation of these hostilities".

I strongly condemn the serious escalation represented by the large-scale attack launched on Israel by Iran. I call for an immediate cessation of these hostilities. Neither the region nor the world can afford another war. https://t.co/Kmbt3zWMw7 — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 14, 2024

"Neither the region nor the world can afford another war," he added.

Casualties

Israel's ambulance service told Reuters that no casualties were reported.

It also told the BBC that a seven-year-old Bedouin girl had been injured by shrapnel from falling debris in the southern Arad region.

The Guardian reported that a 10-year-old boy near a desert town in sourthern Israel was a casualty in the attacks.

Top photo via ShivaDi8081 and majorpoonia/X