Najib's 1MDB corruption trial postponed again as he has diarrhoea

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak was unable to proceed with the 1Malaysia Development Derhad (1MDB) corruption trial today (Apr. 2) after being diagnosed with diarrhoea, Malaysiakini reported.

Went to the bathroom three times

A medical officer from Kajang prison, Mohd Hafiz Mohd Hoshini, relayed the information to trial judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah during a brief stand-down in the trial.

Hafiz said that Najib, 70, said that he was feeling unwell and was experiencing diarrhoea.

"He (Najib) went to the bathroom three times," Hafiz said, adding that he found Najib to be weak, dehydrated, and fatigued after an examination.

Hafiz then prescribed Najib with Buscopan and Lomotil for his diarrhoea.

As a result of the side effects of the medicine, Najib might feel drowsy and may not be comfortable standing or sitting for long periods, said Hafiz.

Hafiz said that the former Prime Minister was also not fit to undergo the trial as he was also suffering from low blood pressure.

When the judge asked how many days Najib would need to be on medical leave, Hafiz recommended the former Prime Minister to be on medical leave today (Apr. 2) and tomorrow (Apr. 3).

Case cannot be postponed any further

Sequerah, who has been presiding over the 1MDB trial since 2019, maintained that the proceedings of the case cannot be postponed any further and permitted Najib to be excused only for today (Apr. 2).

In May last year, Najib received two days of medical leave for diarrhoea, postponing the 1MDB corruption trial.

Back then, Hafiz was also the one who told the court that Najib was suffering from stomachache and diarrhoea.

The trial, which was supposed to take place on May 9 and 10, 2023, was postponed from to May 11, 2023.

However, the trial was postponed to June 21 as Najib was still suffering from diarrhoea.

Background

Najib is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence after losing his final appeal for corruption charges related to the 1MDB scandal.

1MDB was a state fund Najib founded in 2009 during his term as prime minister. He served as a chairperson of the 1MDB's board of advisors.

1MDB was created to promote economic development in Malaysia through global partnerships and foreign direct investment and was meant to be used to improve the well-being of the Malaysian people.

According to the United States Department of Justice, more than US$4.5 billion (S$6 billion) of 1MDB funds were misappropriated between 2009 and 2015.

Najib is facing four counts of abuse of power and 21 counts of money laundering involving RM2.28 billion (S$648 million) from 1MDB.

Read more:

Top image via @najib_raza/Instagram.