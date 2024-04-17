Back

'Money No Enough 3' makes S$4.875 million, 6th highest-grossing local film in S'pore

Wow.

Wong Li Jie | April 17, 2024, 05:10 PM

"Money No Enough 3" directed by Jack Neo, has grossed S$4.875 million in total box office sales since its release on Feb. 1, 2024.

With this figure, the movie has surpassed its predecessor "Money No Enough 2".

"Money No Enough 2" was released 16 years ago in 2008 and grossed S$4.874 million.

According to Golden Village, "Money No Enough 3" ranks at number 10 among the highest-grossing Asian films locally.

It's also the sixth highest-grossing locally produced film in Singapore.

The top 10 movies in the latter category are all directed by Neo.

Image from Golden Village.

"Money No Enough 3" is set to be released in Taiwan on May 1, 2024.

Neo and the cast — which includes Mark Lee, Henry Thia and Neo himself — will be going on a promotional tour from Apr. 29 to May 1.

Top photos from Golden Village.

