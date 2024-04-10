Man, 38, convicted of sexually assaulting wife, 1st since govt repeals marital immunity for rape

A 38-year-old Singaporean man was convicted of sexually assaulting his 38-year-old wife on Apr. 9, 2024.

According to CNA, this is the first conviction since marital immunity for rape was repealed in January 2020.

The man was also convicted of obstructing justice by asking his mother-in-law to get his wife to drop her allegations.

He contested two charges of sexual assault by penetration and one count of obstructing justice.

However, Justice Hoo Sheau Peng convicted him on all charges.

The couple married in 2012 and have a son and daughter together.

The pair is still legally married.

The parties involved cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity.

Man moved out due to conflicts

CNA reported that the man had moved out of their marital flat over some conflicts and had been staying with his sister.

At the time of the assault, the woman had allowed him to stay over at their flat after a family meeting with other relatives.

On Jul. 13, 2020, the man was in the master bedroom with his wife and began discussing their marriage.

This led to a heated argument.

The man suddenly pulled down his wife's clothes and sexually assaulted her.

He was interrupted when their son knocked on the door, but continued to assault his wife.

He stopped after his wife fled to the toilet when their daughter knocked on the door.

Wife gave him "a seductive look"

During the trial, the man acknowledged that the sexual acts had taken place, but he argued that he thought his wife consented.

CNA stated that the man argued that he had gone on top of his wife during the argument, and she gave him "a seductive look" and pouted.

He also claimed she continued to look at him "seductively" even though she said "no" and seemed to "enjoy" what he was doing.

However, the wife testified that she had asked him to stop, and she twisted her legs tightly as she did not want to have sex with him at the time.

Man admitted to his sister his wife said "no"

In the initial messages the man exchanged with his sister and in a video-recorded interview with the police, the man admitted knowing that his wife did not give her consent, CNA reported.

He also said he was "ashamed" of himself for having "no control".

However, contrary to their earlier statements, the man and his sister gave different accounts during their court testimonies.

The man said in court that he mistakenly believed that his wife had consented, while his sister claimed that the messages did not show her brother admitting his wife did not consent.

Hoo rejected both arguments, stating that the messages referenced the victim and showed that his sister was aware of the acts.

The sister told the man that his actions would not "go in" as rape, but maybe as "molest" despite the victim being his wife, said CNA.

In court, the sister claimed to be unaware the victim did not consent and the sexual nature of her brother's acts, but in her police statement in July 2020, she said her brother told her he did "something wrong" and tried to force himself to "make love" to his wife.

Hoo accepted the victim's testimony, calling it credible and believable.

Intention to obstruct justice

In a call with his mother-in-law, which she recorded, the man tried to get her to convince his wife to withdraw the allegations.

CNA stated that the man told his mother-in-law that he would agree to a personal protection order from his wife if she withdrew the allegations of sexual assault.

He also stated that his lawyer told him his wife could withdraw the allegation.

He added that he would pay her fine if his wife withdrew the allegations and was charged over it.

The man told his mother-in-law that if his wife did not withdraw the allegations, their children could end up in foster care, and the case would be published in papers.

He then said there was a "strong possibility" that he would be acquitted.

Hoo dismissed the man's claim that he did not intend to obstruct justice.

Hoo added that his offer to pay his wife's fine was "telling", showing his intention to influence his wife over the sexual assault allegations, CNA said.

The case was adjourned for sentencing arguments.

The man could be jailed for up to 20 years, and fined or caned for sexual assault by penetration.

He faces up to seven years in jail, fined or both for obstructing justice.

