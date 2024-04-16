S'porean man, 40, charged for setting off fireworks near Yishun HDB block

A 40-year-old Singaporean man, Noor Azhar Bin Abdul Abas, was charged on Apr. 16, 2024 with unlawfully discharging dangerous fireworks.

Allegedly set off box of fireworks

According to court documents, Noor Azhar allegedly set off a box containing 25 shots of fireworks at around 10:40pm on Apr. 9 at a grass patch near Block 644 Yishun Street 61.

A video of the fireworks was uploaded onto TikTok that night.

The original video has since been deleted.

The police were alerted and responded to the incident at around 10:42pm the same day, according to the Singapore Police Force's (SPF) news release on Apr. 15.

SPF said Woodlands Police Division officers identified Noor Azhar using images from police cameras and closed-circuit television (CCTV) and through ground enquiries before arresting him on Apr. 14.

Intends to plead guilty

Noor Azhar is in remand and appeared in court via video-link to be charged on Apr. 16, Today reported.

He said he regrets the incident and intends to plead guilty.

"I feel remorseful and regretful… I truly regret that this thing has happened," he reportedly said.

Noor Azhar is scheduled to return to court to plead guilty on May 28.

If convicted, Noor Azhar may be jailed up to two years, handed a fine between S$2,000 and S$10,000, or both.

SPF reminded the public that it is an offence to possess, sell, transport, send, deliver, distribute or import and dangerous fireworks.

SPF added that they have zero tolerance against acts that endanger the lives or safety of others as well as cause undue alarm to the public, and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

