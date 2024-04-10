Back

Fireworks launched in vicinity of Yishun HDB on Apr. 9

Fiona Tan | April 10, 2024, 10:11 PM

Fireworks were launched in the vicinity of Yishun Street 61 on Apr. 9, 2024.

In an eight-second video posted by TikTok user @pale.nuetral on the same day, fireworks sparks could be seen going off near a Housing Development Board (HDB) block.

The fireworks were perhaps a little too close for comfort, evidenced by the surprised individual who could be heard unleashing some choice words in the video.

The user responded to comments saying this was their first time seeing fireworks launched outside of their house.

Image screenshot from TikTok.

Individuals commenting on the TikTok user's video were split into two camps, some were concerned about the fireworks' proximity to the flats.

Others appeared not to be too fussed by the fireworks display, saying that it was a good initiative to usher in and celebrate Hari Raya Puasa, which was a few hours away.

The police were alerted to the fireworks and what appeared to be a police vehicle could be seen in the user's follow-up video.

Investigations ongoing

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told Mothership that they were alerted to what happened.

SPF confirmed they were alerted to a case of discharge of fireworks at 642 Yishun Street 61 at around 10:40pm on Apr. 9, 2024.

No injuries were reported. Police investigations are ongoing.

Fireworks banned in 1972

The Singapore government rolled out a total ban of fireworks in 1972.

Since then, the government must give their permission before fireworks can be launched.

Under the Dangerous Fireworks Act, it is an offence to possess, sell, transport, send, deliver, distribute or import any dangerous fireworks in Singapore.

Anyone convicted of the discharge of dangerous fireworks can be jailed for up to two years, fined between S$2,000 and S$10,000, or both.

Alagappan Singaram was the first person convicted under the Dangerous Fireworks Act in March 2019.

He was fined S$5,000 after admitting to setting off fireworks in Bukit Batok with his son in November 2018.

Top image from @pale.nuetral/TikTok

