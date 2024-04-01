Back

Badminton: S'porean Loh Kean Yew wins Spain Masters, ends 2-year title drought

The pressure was on after 833 days since his 2021 badminton world title.

Belmont Lay | April 01, 2024, 02:28 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singapore badminton player Loh Kean Yew won the Spain Masters on Sunday, March 31, putting an end to his two-year title drought.

Loh beat France's Toma Junior Popov 21-11, 15-21, 22-20 in Madrid.

It was the the 26-year-old's first title since the 2021 World Championships in December 2021, when he also won it in Spain.

The Singaporean, ranked number 11 in the world, has won all five matches against his French opponent, who is ranked number 25 in the world.

Loh was unleashing smashes, with one clocking in at over 460kmh, according to The Straits Times.

The win comes with US$15,750 (S$21,248) in prize money.

This is Loh's third BWF World Tour title.

He won the Thailand Masters in 2019 and Hylo Open in 2021.

To accomplish the winning feat in 2021, he pulled off a fairytale run and beat a number of higher-ranked players, including Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen.

Loh was the first Singaporean to win a BWF World Championships title.

Tough 2-year drought

It has been a tough run so far before Sunday's victory.

Loh had reached five finals in the past 27 months and won none.

He had made it to the finals of the Korea Open in July 2023 and the Thailand Masters in February 2024, only to lose to Denmark's Anders Antonsen and Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-chen respectively.

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam praised the champion.

He wrote in a social media post: “Competing at the top is extremely difficult. Kean Yew has managed his emotions, taken lessons from each setback, and believed in himself.”

Top photos via Singapore Badminton Association

UOB cutting savings account interest rates from May 1, 2024

U.S. Federal Reserve could cut rates as early as June 2024.

April 01, 2024, 03:55 PM

Anwar 'saddened' by corruption, says alleged smuggling case cost M'sian govt over S$570 million

61 people were arrested last week in relation to alleged smuggling offences.

April 01, 2024, 03:53 PM

Everything you need to know before going to Bruno Mars' concert in S'pore

Tips to avoid being Locked out of Heaven on your concert day.

April 01, 2024, 02:51 PM

Fast voided for some M'sians after Selangor mosque sounds call to prayer 4 mins early

The mosque management apologised to the affected congregants.

April 01, 2024, 02:39 PM

McDonald's to launch new Creamy Mushroom Double & Triple Cheeseburger on Apr. 4

Not an April Fool's joke.

April 01, 2024, 01:48 PM

Police chase man, 29, on foot for 400m at Kallang, arrest him for allegedly failing to return rental car

Short chase.

April 01, 2024, 12:27 PM

Thailand revives Kra Canal project with a 'land bridge' twist. Can Srettha succeed where others failed?

The land bridge project poses several financial, geopolitical and environmental issues.

April 01, 2024, 12:16 PM

Metal rod falls off Bukit Panjang HDB block rooftop, hits man, 57, fracturing his skull & shoulder

Blood flowed from his head.

April 01, 2024, 11:58 AM

Pope Francis washes the feet of 12 women in prison, breaks with tradition

The previous pope only washed the feet of men.

April 01, 2024, 02:55 AM

S'porean sprint queen Shanti Pereira breaks 400m national record by 0.51 seconds

Very fast.

March 31, 2024, 06:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.