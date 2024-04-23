Back

S'pore's Live Turtle & Tortoise Museum appeals for visitors, says no funds to last next few months

The museum is still located at Lorong Chencharu.

Ashley Tan | April 23, 2024, 06:34 PM

The Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum of Singapore might not last much longer, it's owner, Connie Tan, shared recently.

In a desperate appeal posted to the museum's Facebook page, Tan shared that the museum had been eating into its savings for the past few months.

Drop in visitors

In the video, Tan noted the lack of visitors ever since construction works commenced in 2023 at what used to be Orto leisure park at Lorong Chencharu.

As the area undergoes redevelopment for what will eventually be a residential area, Tan attributed the lack of footfall to the possibility that visitors might believe the museum to be closed.

Gesturing to a long narrow road in the video bordered by construction hoarding on one side, Tan stated that the museum used to be a "very huge welcoming place".

Photo from The Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum of Singapore / FB

"I know it's very uncomfortable for you to walk to the place now the road has narrowed, but we make do," Tan added.

With the decrease in visitors, accompanied by rising costs, Tan shared that the museum is currently "in trouble".

"For the past few months, we are also eating into savings, which we do not have much, and we need to have the funds to build the new building."

Moving plans delayed

While the museum, along with its neighbour Ground-Up Initiative, were slated to move to a new location in Yishun last year, Tan told Mothership that moving plans have been delayed several times.

Tan opined that the new plot of land would be made available in June 2024, and construction of the new premises for the museum would only be completed, hopefully, the first quarter of 2025.

In the meantime, the museum hopes to pull more visitors in order to have the funds necessary to tide through these times.

The Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum has the shelled creatures roaming around freely, and visitors get to view them up close, as well as pet and feed them.

The museum is also accepting donations from the public, and has set up a fundraising page.

However, Tan noted that the commission for the fundraising platform is high. If you're keen to support Tan and the museum, you can also:

  • Do a bank transfer to OCBC 687-727156-001, branch code 687 and bank code 7339

  • Write a cheque addressed to The Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum

  • PayNow to UEN 52933221C

Photo from The Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum of Singapore / FB

The Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum

Address: 81 Lor Chencharu, #01-16, S769198

Opening hours: Wed to Mon, 10am to 6pm

Top photo from The Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum / FB

