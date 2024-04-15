Back

KLIA gunman suspect, 38, apprehended in Kota Bharu, Kelantan

The shooting incident stemmed from the shooter's personal issues with his wife.

Fiona Tan | April 15, 2024, 05:19 PM

Malaysian police have arrested the man who allegedly fired two gunshots on Apr. 14, 2024 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Sinar Daily and The Star reported.

Getting a divorce with wife

The KLIA shooter, Hafizul Harawi, 38, was allegedly aiming for his pregnant wife, but missed and one of the shots severely injured his wife's bodyguard instead.

Hafizul and his wife, Farah Md Isa, own a travel agency together and are apparently in the midst of getting a divorce.

Hafizul has three criminal records, two of which were for criminal intimidation that were lodged by Farah in 2016 and December 2023.

The other criminal record is for theft and impersonating a civil servant.

After the most recent incident, Farah hired bodyguards.

Farah was accompanied by two bodyguards during the incident.

Shot bodyguard in the abdomen

She was waiting at the airport's arrival hall for Umrah (Muslim pilgrimage undertaken at any time of the year) pilgrims to return when Hafizul approached her.

He allegedly threw lit firecrackers at her before taking, and missing, both shots at around 1:20am.

Hafizul injured two passers-by with the firecracker and one of Farah's bodyguard, Along, with his gun.

Along, who is a part-time bodyguard and was not supposed to be on duty during the incident, was reportedly shot in the abdomen and is currently in critical condition.

Hafizul fled the scene in a getaway vehicle immediately after the shooting incident.

He was on the loose for more than 36 hours before the Malaysian authorities apprehended him in Kota Bharu, Kelantan.

Police investigations revealed that the shooting incident stemmed from Hafizul and Farah's personal issues.

Top image from Bernama and @UmarShukri05/X, formerly Twitter

