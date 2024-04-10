Back

K-pop star IU dedicates last song to Taiwan earthquake victims & rescuers during Taipei concert

Fiona Tan | April 10, 2024, 04:20 PM

Events

During a concert in Taipei, South Korean singer IU dedicated her last song to the victims of the Taiwan earthquake, as well as those who are involved in the ongoing search and rescue efforts.

She performed two nights at the Taipei Arena on Apr. 6 and 7 as part of her H.E.R world tour.

She will perform in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Apr. 20 and 21.

"Love Poem"

Several concertgoers posted about what IU did on X, formerly known as Twitter, after her first Taipei show on Apr. 6.

It took place three days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake shook Taiwan on Apr. 3.

According to concertgoers, IU chose to sing "Love Poem" after the crowd called for an encore.

A slide with messages written in Traditional Chinese characters, English and Korean was put up on the screen in the concert venue.

The English text read:

"To express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of [the] Hualien earthquake.

Also to express our sincere gratitude and support to those who have put their greatest effort working in the aftermath."

13 dead after Taiwan earthquake on Apr. 3

The earthquake in Taiwan on Apr. 3 was the strongest in 25 years since 1999, when a 7.6-magnitude earthquake killed about 2,400 people and damaged or destroyed 50,000 buildings.

As of the time of writing, 13 people have passed away while at least 1,133 have been injured.

Six individuals are still missing. This includes a Singaporean couple — Sim Hwee Kok and Neo Siew Choo — who were last seen at Taroko National Park.

Top image from @yooth9719/X and @iam_tan77/X

