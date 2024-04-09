S'pore couple still missing in Taiwan after quake, rescue dogs activated to look for scent

Search efforts for the Singaporean missing after the Taiwan Hualien earthquake are still ongoing.

According to Taiwan United Daily News, rescue teams had retrieved clothing from the couple's family so that the rescue dogs could pick up the couple's scent.

Wen Tsung Hao, leader of a special search and rescue team organised by the local fire department, said that family members of a Singaporean couple flew to Hualien and handed over their clothes to the team.

The couple, Sim Hwee Kok and Neo Siew Choo, both 47, had been vacationing in Taiwan.

The two are among the six people still unaccounted for following the earthquake that hit six days ago on Apr. 3, killing 13 and injuring 1,140:

Last seen alighting bus

The couple was seen alighting a bus on the Shakadang trail in Hualien's Taroko Gorge at 7.20am on Apr. 3, according to in-car camera footage pulled from the vehicle.

Just 40 minutes later, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan, the worst earthquake to hit Taiwan in 25 years.

The Taroko Gorge is located in Taroko National Park, one of nine national parks in Taiwan and a popular tourist destination.

Rescue efforts ongoing

According to the Hualien fire department, other than rescue officers, three rescue dogs — Wilson, Hero and Fancy — joined in the search.

However, as the search area is mountainous and there is a risk of falling rocks, avalanches, and fog, search efforts were fraught with difficulties.

The rescue operation was suspended on Apr. 8, 2024, in the afternoon due to safety reasons, according to the fire department.

According to TTV News, the operation resumed on Apr. 9, and the fire department sent out a team of six officers and one rescue dog.

The rescuers discovered a hiking shoe during the search, but the couple's family identified it as not belonging to the couple.

It was also reported that the couple's last whereabouts in the area were identified by more CCTV footage.

TTV News also reported that other than the Singaporean couple, three other people are missing in the same area.

