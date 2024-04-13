Back

Edwin Tong 'looks forward' to showing Pope Francis S'porean 'hospitality, diversity & harmony'

He is "very happy" that Pope Francis will be visiting this year.

Julia Yee | April 13, 2024, 10:57 AM

Events

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong is "looking forward" to Pope Francis's Singapore visit.

Pope Francis will be visiting our shores from Sep. 11 to 13, 2024.

His visit comes 38 years after the late Pope John Paul II visited us in November 1986.

Tong welcomes Pope Francis

"I am very happy to hear that Singapore will be welcoming Pope Francis this September," Tong wrote in a Facebook post on Apr. 12.

Tong looked back on his prior meeting with Pope Francis in January 2022 at Vatican City.

They had a "brief but illuminating chat", Tong recounted, whereby both spoke about "issues which struck a deep mutual interest", such as "the importance of harmony, social cohesion, and multi religiosity in a community".

He added that Pope Francis welcomed the Singapore delegation with "sincere warmth and kindness".

Both parties also spoke briefly about Singapore hosting Pope Francis for a visit.

Catholic community has made "social contributions"

"Pope Francis's visit will be a historic visit which Catholics in Singapore will be eagerly looking forward to," Tong said.

He remarked that the local Catholic community has made "strong contributions" to "strengthening our social fabric as a multicultural and diverse society".

Tong went on to share that Pope Francis's teachings in his third Encyclical, Fratelli Tutti, promote a "universal aspiration toward fraternity and social friendship".

An Encyclical is an official letter written by the Pope and sent to all Roman Catholic bishops.

It usually contains statements about the official teachings of the Church.

Tong said that this Encyclical contains themes which "resonate greatly" with our multicultural and religiously diverse community.

"I look forward to showing Pope Francis our Singaporean hospitality, diversity and harmony come September. We will work closely with the Church to plan a meaningful visit."

Top images via Edwin Tong/Facebook

