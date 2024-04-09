Crane crushes van in Sengkang, driver taken to hospital

[UPDATE on Apr. 9 at 10:45pm: This article has been updated with a statement from the police]

A crane fell over and crushed a van in Sengkang on the afternoon of Apr. 9.

The crane was at a construction site and landed on the van along Punggol Road, near the junction of Compassvale Street.

The road leads to Punggol.

The construction site is under the purview of national water agency PUB.

Videos shared in Telegram group chats showed the fallen crane on its side.

Its boom stretched across three lanes on the road.

The crane reportedly toppled while it was being loaded onto a trailer truck.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at 4:55pm.

One person was taken to Sengkang General Hospital, said the SCDF.

Crane operator arrested

The police said in a statement on Apr. 9 that the crane operator, a 49-year-old man, was arrested for negligent conduct with respect to any machinery, and that investigations are ongoing.

The crane had toppled while the crane operator was manoeuvring the crane up the trailer, said the police.

