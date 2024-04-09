Back

Crane crushes van in Sengkang: Police arrest crane operator, 49, for negligent conduct

PUB and its contractor are assisting the police and MOM with investigations.

Nigel Chua | April 09, 2024, 10:36 PM

The police have arrested a 49-year-old male crane operator after an accident in Sengkang on Apr. 9.

The accident took place at the junction of Punggol Road and Compassvale Street at about 4:55pm.

A crane toppled sideways, crushing a white van and obstructing all traffic along the road.

Photo by Chan Seng Foo.

Photo by Chan Seng Foo.

Photo by Chan Seng Foo.

The crane had toppled while the crane operator was manoeuvring the crane up the trailer, said the police in a media statement.

A 28-year-old male van driver sustained injuries and was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to The Straits Times said the van driver jumped out of the van seconds before the crane crushed his vehicle.

Police said the crane operator was arrested for negligent conduct with respect to any machinery, and that investigations are ongoing.

@mothershipsg [UPDATE AT 8:20pm, Apr. 9, 2024] According to The Straits Times, the driver jumped out of the van before it was crushed by the crane. ————— The boom of the crane extended across the width of the road that leads to Punggol. #singapore #sgnews #tiktoksg #sg ♬ original sound - Mothership

PUB and contractor assisting in investigations

In a statement to the media, PUB, Singapore's national water agency, said the crane was operating at a PUB worksite where a new public sewer is under construction.

PUB and its contractor, Building Construction Co. Pte Ltd, are assisting the police and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) with investigations.

Top photo via Chan Seng Foo

