JJ Lin takes photo with Bruno Mars on day 2 of S'pore concert

American singer Bruno Mars and Singaporean Mandopop star JJ Lin met on the second day of Mars' concert in Singapore on Apr. 5.

The pair posed for a picture together, which Lin posted on his Instagram account with the caption: "Music connects, love conquers all!"

Lin also posted a series of Instagram stories of himself enjoying the concert.

Lin sang along to "Home"

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted Lin singing along to Kit Chan's "Home". Keyboardist John Fossitt played the song while Mars was backstage.

TikTok user @cassandrakoayy posted a video of Lin singing as he swayed along to the melody of the song.

Another TikTok user @meggievee00 also posted a video of Lin grooving along to Mars' performance.

They also expressed disappointment that Mars did not perform a Chinese song like Lin and Ed Sheeran did during Sheeran's concert in Singapore.

The third and last show of Mars' concert in Singapore will be held on Apr. 6 at the National Stadium.

Top photo from @jjlin/Instagram