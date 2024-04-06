Back

JJ Lin takes photo with Bruno Mars on day 2 of S'pore concert

A crossover.

Khine Zin Htet | April 06, 2024, 05:07 PM

American singer Bruno Mars and Singaporean Mandopop star JJ Lin met on the second day of Mars' concert in Singapore on Apr. 5.

The pair posed for a picture together, which Lin posted on his Instagram account with the caption: "Music connects, love conquers all!"

Photo via @jjlin/Instagram

Lin also posted a series of Instagram stories of himself enjoying the concert.

Gif via @jjlin/Instagram

Lin sang along to "Home"

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted Lin singing along to Kit Chan's "Home". Keyboardist John Fossitt played the song while Mars was backstage.

TikTok user @cassandrakoayy posted a video of Lin singing as he swayed along to the melody of the song.

@cassandrakoayy JJ Lin singing #home at #brunomars ♬ original sound - cass 🐼

Another TikTok user @meggievee00 also posted a video of Lin grooving along to Mars' performance.

@meggievee00 JJ lin appeared on day 2 Bruno Mars Singapore. Sad Bruno Mars didnt sing chinese song. #brunomars #singapore #brunomarssingapore #brunomarssingapore2024 #day2 #jjlin林俊杰 #jjlin ♬ original sound - VEEMEGGIE

They also expressed disappointment that Mars did not perform a Chinese song like Lin and Ed Sheeran did during Sheeran's concert in Singapore.

The third and last show of Mars' concert in Singapore will be held on Apr. 6 at the National Stadium.

Top photo from @jjlin/Instagram

