JJ Lin appears on-stage at Ed Sheeran's S'pore concert, they sing Chinese song together

Ed Sheeran held his sold-out show at the Singapore National Stadium on Feb. 16.
The 60,000-strong audience got more than what they paid for, however, when Singaporean Mandopop star JJ Lin joined Sheeran on stage for one song.
And not just any song, but Lin's "Twilight", better known by its Chinese name "不为谁而作的歌".
During the first minute or so of the song, Lin sang solo while Sheeran strummed on his guitar.
The real shocker came when the English singer joined Lin during the chorus by singing in Mandarin.
Lin switched things up towards the end of the song by incorporating the birthday song into the melody.
Sheeran turns 33 on Feb. 17.
Happy birthday.
