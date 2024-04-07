Back

Bruno Mars shows up at Marquee afterparty, performs for less than 10 minutes

He was advertised as the host of the event.

Matthias Ang | April 07, 2024, 09:32 PM

Several people who attended the official afterparty of Bruno Mars' three-day concert on Apr. 6 were left less than satisfied after the singer apparently appeared for less than 10 minutes at the event.

Left while performing "Uptown Funk"

According to one Mothership reader, A, she entered Marquee at about 11pm and waited for more than two hours for Mars to appear.

When the singer finally did so, it was about 1:11am.

Mars then performed a few songs such as "Treasure", "Finesse", "Please me" and "Uptown Funk".

He wrapped up his short set with "Uptown Funk".

A video shared by A showed Mars and his entourage leaving while fog was being sprayed at the crowd.

He had appeared for less than 10 minutes, A added.

A Mothership reader, who was situated at the second floor of Marquee, noted that Mars and his entourage were seated behind the DJ console after the performance for about an hour.

Source: Gif via Mothership reader

It appears that this is not the first time Mars has put on a short performance at an afterparty.

He apparently did the same thing in Tokyo, Japan in January 2024, leaving after about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, another Mothership reader, B, also highlighted the short duration of Mars' performance, given that he had queued for nearly four hours from 8:30pm to 12:10pm to enter Marquee.

He pointed out that Marquee had advertised the event as being "hosted" by Mars.

Photo via Marquee Singapore

B also highlighted that the club did not provide any updates about Mars' departure at the time, and he initially thought Mars was taking a break before reappearing in front of the crowd.

B added that he was told by a bouncer that the singer had left Marquee about an hour later, when he noticed that people were leaving the club.

Tickets for the event were sold for prices ranging from S$100 to S$300.

Mothership has reached out to Marina Bay Sands for more information on the matter.

Top images via Mothership reader

