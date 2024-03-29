Back

Bruno Mars to host concert tour afterparty at Marquee on Apr. 6

Guess who's back again?

Ruth Chai | March 29, 2024, 04:09 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Locked out of Bruno Mars' concert?

Fret not.

The American singer will be making a special appearance at the official afterparty for his three-day concert at Marquee on Apr. 6.

The afterparty will cap off his "Bruno Mars Live in Singapore" tour, which will take place at the Singapore National Stadium on Apr. 3, 5 and 6.

Photo via Marquee Singapore

Tickets can be purchased via Marquee's website here.

Ticket pricing

Online

General admission: S$100 (inclusive of one drink voucher)

Expedited entry: S$300 (inclusive of two drink vouchers)

At the door

General admission: S$150 (inclusive of one drink voucher)

Expedited entry: S$300 (inclusive of 2 drink vouchers)

Related stories

Top photo via Marquee Singapore

Rui Ji Chicken Rice closing Ubi outlet after 4 months, S$1,000 daily takings unable to cope with high costs

The co-founder, who has a disability, has always wanted to help people with disabilities find employment.

March 30, 2024, 03:38 AM

Community dog dies after hit-&-run incident at Tampines, feeder appealing for witnesses

The incident occurred on Mar. 15, 2024.

March 29, 2024, 06:46 PM

1.5 tonnes of illegally imported vegetables & processed food from M'sia seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

Vegetables such as bayam, chilli padi, spring onion, brinjal, peeled garlic and cut cabbage were found.

March 29, 2024, 06:23 PM

510,000 travellers crossed S'pore land checkpoints on Mar. 28, highest number in single day

Heavy traffic.

March 29, 2024, 05:08 PM

Domestic worker gets 20 weeks' jail for punching & slapping woman, 101, & taping her mouth to silence her

The domestic worker had been caring for the woman for about three years.

March 29, 2024, 03:11 PM

Super Junior's Ryeowook to marry former girl group member Ari in May 2024

Congrats.

March 29, 2024, 02:34 PM

Couple finds small needle embedded in taro ball at Tanjong Pagar dessert shop, shop apologises

Yikes.

March 29, 2024, 02:14 PM

Bedok residents build makeshift memorial for community cat, Moo Moo, suspected to have died from cancer

RIP, Moo Moo.

March 29, 2024, 12:37 PM

Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years' jail for FTX fraud

He "orchestrated one of the largest financial frauds in history".

March 29, 2024, 12:08 PM

SCDF fights fire at Kranji waste management company for 3 hours, 25 people evacuated

There were no reported injuries.

March 29, 2024, 10:42 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.