Bruno Mars to host concert tour afterparty at Marquee on Apr. 6

Locked out of Bruno Mars' concert?

Fret not.

The American singer will be making a special appearance at the official afterparty for his three-day concert at Marquee on Apr. 6.

The afterparty will cap off his "Bruno Mars Live in Singapore" tour, which will take place at the Singapore National Stadium on Apr. 3, 5 and 6.

Tickets can be purchased via Marquee's website here.

Ticket pricing

Online

General admission: S$100 (inclusive of one drink voucher)

Expedited entry: S$300 (inclusive of two drink vouchers)

At the door

General admission: S$150 (inclusive of one drink voucher)

Expedited entry: S$300 (inclusive of 2 drink vouchers)

Related stories

Top photo via Marquee Singapore