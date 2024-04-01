S'pore to get moderate to heavy rain in afternoons during 1st half of Apr. 2024

Some light relief from the heat in Singapore is in sight.

More showers are to be expected in the first half of April as inter-monsoon conditions set in, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Apr. 1.

The inter-monsoon period is characterised by light winds and higher lightning activity.

Moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore on most afternoons.

But maximum temperatures may still range between 34°C and 35°C on most days.

Temperatures may exceed 35°C on days with less cloud coverage.

Second half of March 2024 was "fairly dry"

Northeast monsoon conditions prevailed over Singapore and the surrounding region in the second half of March 2024, said MSS.

The past fortnight was fairly dry, with thundery showers falling over parts of the island on some afternoons.

Moderate to heavy thunder showers were brought over the southern and western parts of Singapore in the late afternoon on Mar. 17, 2024, due to strong solar heating and localised sea breeze convergence.

Low-level winds blew from the northwest or northeast on most days.

Highest rainfall recorded was a daily total rainfall of 81.8 mm at Kent Ridge.

Daily maximum temperatures were above 35°C on most days.

Top image via Lily Banse/Unsplash