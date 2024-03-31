Back

S'pore to get hotter in April, May & June

Fry me a river.

Ruth Chai | March 31, 2024, 06:02 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Have you been feeling the heat in Singapore?

Bad news.

It could very well get worse in the next few months.

Temperatures in the next two months could rise due to the lingering effects of the El Niño phenomenon, which has affected temperatures in Singapore since the second half of 2023.

What is El Niño?

El Niño is a natural climate phenomenon where the ocean surface warms as low-level surface winds, which normally blow from east to west along the equator, weaken or start blowing the other direction.

Since the warmest annual temperatures from any El Niño event typically occur the year after an El Niño forms, both for Singapore and globally, 2024 could be an even warmer year, the National Environment Agency’s Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said.

The lingering effects of El Niño could push up temperatures during traditionally warm months of the year, which are April, May and June.

According to MSS records, these three months are historically the hottest months of the year, with May the warmest month of the year with average daily temperatures of 28.6ºC.

Average daily temperatures in April are 28.2ºC and average daily temperatures in June are 28.5ºC.

Uncomfortably hot

Matthias Roth, professor of urban climatology from the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) department of geography told The Straits Times that Singapore is likely to experience "above-average temperatures" in the next few months.

The increase in air temperatures associated with El Niño, coupled with high humidity, could make being outdoors an uncomfortable experience during the months of April to June.

Related stories

Top photo via Unsplash

Gaza hospital thanks S'pore donors, restores power using solar panels

Gilbert Goh, founder of the charity that raised funds for the project, also thanked donors in Singapore.

March 31, 2024, 05:48 PM

Jewel Changi Airport restaurant serves edible 'sponge' cake with 'dish soap'

April fooled.

March 31, 2024, 05:20 PM

2 M'sian students die in New Zealand road accident, M'sia PM Anwar offers condolences

The incident happened on Mar. 30, 2024.

March 31, 2024, 04:39 PM

About 50 cruise passengers in S'pore forced to go home on Good Friday as Genting Dream overbooked

Trip cancelled.

March 31, 2024, 04:19 PM

KL, M'sia primary school toilet looks like 5-star hotel's facilities

The toilet is complete with polished tiles, backlit mirrors, auto-flushing sensors and wooden finishes.

March 31, 2024, 04:06 PM

S'pore bakery sells taugeh cake for S$118

It is part of the April Fools' Day cake series by Baker's Brew Studio.

March 31, 2024, 03:28 PM

Off-duty SCDF paramedic helps free toddler's hand stuck in Don Don Donki claw machine

The child was okay.

March 31, 2024, 02:59 PM

Marie Kondo changed her mind about mess & clutter after having kids

She said spending time with her children is "what really sparks joy" now.

March 31, 2024, 02:13 PM

Flying insects suddenly swarm Upper Bukit Timah restaurant out of nowhere scaring diners & staff

Likely to be flying termites.

March 31, 2024, 12:49 PM

Anwar's govt in M'sia is trying to amend citizenship laws. Why do some oppose it?

Turning lemonade into lemons, a progressive change turns sour.

March 31, 2024, 12:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.