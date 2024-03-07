Back

Those supporting Taiwan independence 'will get burned for playing with fire': Wang Yi

Reunification is China's goal.

Sulaiman Daud | March 07, 2024, 11:41 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, sent out a clear message on the stern view China takes of any entity supporting Taiwanese independence.

"They will get burned for playing with fire," Wang said in a press conference on March 7, 2024.

Two Sessions press conference

Wang was speaking at China's annual Two Sessions event, an important political gathering in the Chinese calendar, with thousands of lawmakers and other leaders meeting in Beijing to set out policies and targets for the rest of the year.

Earlier, China announced that it will maintain its GDP growth target of 5 per cent, same as 2023.

Wang's press conference took on added significance with the announcement that the traditional press conference of the Premier would be cancelled.

A staple of the Two Sessions since 1993, the Premier's press conference was a rare opportunity for the international media to interact with one of China's top leaders.

However, it was announced that the press conference would be scrapped, thus depriving journalists of a chance to ask Premier Li Qiang questions.

Wang also assumed the role that would have been undertaken by his predecessor, Qin Gang, who had not been seen in public for several months.

Reunification is China's goal, but 'peaceful'?

South China Morning Post did not state who asked Wang about Taiwan but did quote Wang as saying that the one-China principle is the general consensus of the international community.

Therefore, support for Taiwanese independence is a "challenge" to China's sovereignty, Wang said.

Wang added that China would continue to strive for "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan and would not allow it to be separated from the mainland.

Wang's mention of "peaceful reunification" may be significant after Reuters and other media reported a few days earlier that the term "peaceful" was axed from a government report at the Two Sessions.

Instead, the report said China must be "firm" in seeking reunification.

Related stories:

Top image from Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Syrian Arab Republic.

South Korea govt to take action against 7,000 trainee doctors who defied back-to-work orders

The authorities have also filed a police complaint against 5 executives from the Korea Medical Association.

March 07, 2024, 09:27 AM

Car skids into Bukit Batok canal, woman, 62, taken to hospital

The woman was conveyed conscious to hospital.

March 07, 2024, 01:40 AM

Nikki Haley suspends campaign, Donald Trump will be Republican presidential candidate

And then there was one.

March 06, 2024, 11:26 PM

US lawmakers introduce bill effectively banning TikTok if ByteDance does not sell it off

ByteDance could either sell TikTok or the social media application would face a ban.

March 06, 2024, 08:20 PM

Former RI principal pioneered model of independent schools in S'pore

The late Eugene Wijeysingha was a beacon of hope in Singapore's education landscape.

March 06, 2024, 08:05 PM

COE premiums: Cat A rebounded to S$83,000, Cat B fell to S$96,010

COE prices rebounded across all categories except Category B.

March 06, 2024, 07:20 PM

S'pore to explore recognising more halal-certified products from other countries: Masagos Zulkifli

Singapore companies will also be able to bring their halal-certified products overseas.

March 06, 2024, 06:45 PM

Govt looking at harsher financial penalties for child abuse cases to send 'clear signal' to industry: Sun Xueling

The government does not take such cases lightly, said Sun.

March 06, 2024, 06:20 PM

M'sian opposition politician wants Anwar's govt to explain why Taylor Swift didn't perform in M'sia

Malaysia has joined the conversation.

March 06, 2024, 06:17 PM

China scraps Premier Li Qiang's 'Two Sessions' press conference, 1st time since 1993

Ending a 30-year tradition.

March 06, 2024, 05:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.