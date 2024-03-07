Those supporting Taiwan independence 'will get burned for playing with fire': Wang Yi

China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, sent out a clear message on the stern view China takes of any entity supporting Taiwanese independence.

"They will get burned for playing with fire," Wang said in a press conference on March 7, 2024.

Two Sessions press conference

Wang was speaking at China's annual Two Sessions event, an important political gathering in the Chinese calendar, with thousands of lawmakers and other leaders meeting in Beijing to set out policies and targets for the rest of the year.

Earlier, China announced that it will maintain its GDP growth target of 5 per cent, same as 2023.

Wang's press conference took on added significance with the announcement that the traditional press conference of the Premier would be cancelled.

A staple of the Two Sessions since 1993, the Premier's press conference was a rare opportunity for the international media to interact with one of China's top leaders.

However, it was announced that the press conference would be scrapped, thus depriving journalists of a chance to ask Premier Li Qiang questions.

Wang also assumed the role that would have been undertaken by his predecessor, Qin Gang, who had not been seen in public for several months.

Reunification is China's goal, but 'peaceful'?

South China Morning Post did not state who asked Wang about Taiwan but did quote Wang as saying that the one-China principle is the general consensus of the international community.

Therefore, support for Taiwanese independence is a "challenge" to China's sovereignty, Wang said.

Wang added that China would continue to strive for "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan and would not allow it to be separated from the mainland.

Wang's mention of "peaceful reunification" may be significant after Reuters and other media reported a few days earlier that the term "peaceful" was axed from a government report at the Two Sessions.

Instead, the report said China must be "firm" in seeking reunification.

Top image from Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Syrian Arab Republic.