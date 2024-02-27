Ex-China foreign minister Qin Gang resigns from National People's Congress ahead of key Beijing gathering

Former China foreign minister Qin Gang is no longer a deputy with China's legislature, the National People's Congress (NPC) as of Feb. 27.

China's state-run media CGTN said on Feb. 27 that the deputy qualifications of 11 deputies had been "terminated". Among the 11 was Qin's name.

Resigned from NPC deputy position

Hong Kong media outlet South China Morning Post cited a statement from the NPC's Standing Committee, which said that Qin was neither dismissed nor expelled.

It added that his resignation as a deputy has been accepted by the Tianjin People’s Congress.

It is not clear why he stepped down from the position and whether he will be replaced.

According to the NPC website, duties of NPC deputies include lawmaking responsibilities such as deliberating bills and reports on the agenda of NPC sessions, submitting bills within the scope of the NPC's authority in accordance with the law, participating in all NPC elections and more.

Two Sessions meeting

Qin's resignation comes ahead of a key national meeting in Beijing, which will be held on Mar. 5 and attended by other deputies of the congress.

Known as the "Two Sessions" or lianghui gathering, this annual political event brings together top political bodies and legislature in China, with over a thousand delegates convening in Beijing.

Both the NPC and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) will hold meetings, and major policy announcements could be made.

Removed from Foreign Minister post in 2023

Qin formerly served as Foreign Minister in China for seven months after being appointed in December 2022.

He was removed from the post in July 2023 before being subsequently ousted from the post of State Councillor in October 2023.

He also served as China's Ambassador to the U.S. from 2021 to 2023.

During his tenure, Qin had reiterated China's position on Taiwan but had also expressed optimism in pursuing stable ties.

In June 2023, he met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and held talks that lasted for more than seven hours.

Qin was not seen in public following his removal, and a spokesperson from China’s foreign ministry cited “health reasons” for his absence, according to the Associated Press (AP).

He was later replaced by Wang Yi, China's highest-ranking diplomat who served as Foreign Minister from 2013 to 2022.

