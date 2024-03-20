S'pore relationship with Israel long & close enough to be honest about divergent views: Vivian Balakrishnan

On Mar. 19 Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan met with the press to answer the questions after meeting with Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and foreign minister Israel Katz.

Engagement

Vivian stressed the need for engagement across the entire spectrum, saying that the Singaporean delegation had been in Qatar, Jordan, the West Bank, and now Israel.

Singapore has interests in all parts of the Middle East, including economic and technological interests.

But Singapore is also impacted by conflict globally, in so far as conflict represents a threat to global stability; as well as the potential economic threats like inflation or the interdiction on the sea lanes of communication.

Engagement with regional leaders, especially face-to-face engagement, is important so Singapore could understand ongoing events, especially the reasons why.

Such engagement is vital to understanding the thoughts of the leaders involved, but also so that Singapore would be able to “clearly and unambiguously state our views”.

This is especially true where Singapore’s views differed from the parties they were meeting with.

Agreement

Vivian said that there were particular, and clear, points of agreement between the leaders that he had met.

One such point of agreement was that the events of Oct. 7 were a “clear and heinous act of terror”, which had to be called out.

Another point of agreement was that there is a right to self-defence, with Vivian saying that Singapore would have a right to assert self-defence if something like the terror attacks of Oct. 7 ever happened to Singapore.

But once again, as he had previously done in parliament, he stressed where the Singaporean and Israeli positions diverged, was that Singapore believes the Israeli military response “has now gone too far”.

Vivian said that this point had been communicated to Israel's PM Netanyahu and foreign minister Katz, as well as various other Israeli leaders.

Vivian described the conversations and the discussions that he had had on the topic to be “candid, frank and even sometimes brutal”.

Two-state solution, and trauma

Mothership asked Vivian about Singapore's stance regarding Israel's rejection of a negotiated two-state solution.

Vivian said that the nation of Israel at this point of time was severely traumatised after Oct. 7, profoundly shaking their sense of security, safety, and confidence, even with the intelligence services and military.

In the wake of such trauma, Vivian said that there were “some messages they are not ready to listen to”.

But due to Singapore and Israel’s long relationship, Vivian was able to be honest with Netanyahu that Singapore and Israel had a divergence of opinion.

“And to be fair they heard us out, but it will not change their plans I'm afraid.”

Negotiations

Vivian was asked about ongoing negotiations being held in Doha, Qatar regarding the possibility of a negotiated humanitarian ceasefire, involving Israel and Hamas.

Vivian said that he did not know whether the negotiations in Doha would bear fruit, although he expressed hope for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and for the release of hostages, adding that he did not know how close that outcome was.

“But my sense of it now is that I don't think this conflict is over yet.”

Vivian said that that might be temporary interludes, but that “we have to be prepared that this may go on”.

But at the moment, there is a need to find a balance between security and peace, with security being essential but not sufficient. Without peace, security threats would constantly re-emerge.

Singapore needs to continue to engage all parties, and continue to be a “credible, constructive, and helpful voice”.

Vivian said that Singapore had expressed its concern about the upcoming planned offensive into the Rafah border area that would have a significant impact on the people who are currently clustered there.

Vivian said that he expressed his concern to Netanyahu, but he remained pessimistic about the situation.

Singapore ready and willing to do more

Singapore, Vivian said, had done what it could in regards to humanitarian assistance, although it remains ready and willing to do more.

Singapore’s humanitarian assistance has been noted and welcomed by all parties, including Israel.

Vivian and a Singaporean delegation recently visited Amman in Jordan to witness the delivery of Singapore’s third tranche of humanitarian aid, to be airdropped into Gaza through a Republic of Singapore Air Force mission.

The delegation also presented S$6 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Vivian said that his visit and face to face meetings with the various Middle Eastern leaders was vital to get a sense of what his counterparts in other countries really cared about or were actually hoping for.

Singapore's good relations in the Middle East cannot be taken for granted

He said his visit was a chance to catch up directly and to deal with the immediate consequences of the conflict, as well as to discuss what arrangements would be most helpful in its aftermath.

He stressed that Singapore's good relations throughout the entire Middle East should not be taken for granted,

Despite Singapore’s small size and distant location, many Middle Eastern states still wished to engage with Singapore, and maintain good relations.

Simple should maintain such good relations, but should not shy away from expressing its own views and being true to its own principles .

“I think so long as we can continue to conduct foreign policy on this basis. With the support of all Singaporeans, we are on the right track.”

Related stories

Top image via Mothership