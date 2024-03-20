Vivian Balakrishnan meets Israel PM Netanyahu, says Israel’s military actions in Gaza have 'gone too far'

Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs (MFA) Vivian Balakrishnan met with Israel's President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz, Minister Benny Gantz and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Mar. 19 and 20, during his working visit to Israel.

Vivian shared Singapore’s sympathies to all the families affected by the Hamas terror attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 during the meeting, according to a press release by MFA on Mar. 20.

He also reiterated Singapore’s condemnation of the acts of terror, and called for the safe, unconditional and immediate release of all civilian hostages from Gaza still held in captivity by Hamas.

Vivian also noted that Israel's military actions have "gone too far", and urged Israel to do its utmost to protect the safety and security of civilians while reiterating Singapore's support for a negotiated two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

Expressed deep concern for humanitarian situation in Gaza

Vivian also shared Singapore’s deep concern about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza with the Israeli leaders.

He called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire for the swift and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, especially through land based routes.

Singapore will continue to work with regional partners including Jordan and Israel, to facilitate the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) airdrop mission to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The RSAF's airlift of the third tranche of humanitarian aid from Singapore to Jordan was completed on Mar. 17 and airdrop missions staged out of Jordan will commence in cooperation with the Royal Jordanian Air Force.

"Israel's military actions have gone too far"

Vivian also expressed Singapore’s view that Israel’s military actions in Gaza have "gone too far".

He called for Israel to do its utmost to protect the safety and security of civilians.

Negotiated two-state solution "only viable pathway to peace"

Vivian emphasised Singapore’s principled and consistent support for a negotiated two-state solution consistent with the relevant resolutions by United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"This is the only viable pathway towards a comprehensive, just and durable peace between the Israelis and Palestinians," said MFA.

Vivian was joined by a Singapore delegation of five Members of Parliament (MP): People's Action Party’s Alex Yam, Nadia Ahmad Samdin, Rachel Ong, Zhulkharnain Abdul Rahim and Workers’ Party’s Gerald Giam.

They also met separately with members of Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, including those from the Labour, National Unity and United Arab List parties, the latter an Arab Muslim political party in the Israeli parliament.

Vivian is set to depart for the United Arab Emirates on Mar. 20 as part of his Middle East working trip.

