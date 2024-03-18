Vivian Balakrishnan meets with Jordan's King Abdullah, discuss S'pore's humanitarian aid for Gaza

Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower, Zaqy Mohamed, met with Jordan's King Abdullah II on Mar. 17 for an official working visit to Jordan.

They reaffirmed Singapore-Jordan relations and highlighted the urgency of sending humanitarian aid to Gaza amidst the conflict, according to a statement issued by MFA on Mar. 17.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is also set to commence humanitarian airdrop missions for Gaza together with the Royal Jordanian Air Force, as the airlift for the third tranche of aid has been completed.

Singapore and Jordan reaffirm defence relations

At the meeting, Vivian also congratulated King Abdullah II on the Silver Jubilee celebration of His Majesty’s accession to the throne in February 2024.

Crown Prince Al Hussein was also in attendance.

Vivian conveyed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s appreciation to Jordan for facilitating Singapore’s humanitarian assistance for Gaza.

King Abdullah II welcomed the RSAF's commencement of airdrop missions as "every effort to deliver life-saving aid mattered given the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza."

Vivian also expressed Singapore's continued support for the king's leadership role in promoting peace and stability in the region, including efforts to achieve a two-state solution to resolve the longstanding conflict.

The two also reaffirmed the excellent state of Singapore-Jordan relations, built on mutual trust and respect at the highest political levels.

Vivian and Zaqy also met with Jordan's Prime Minister (PM) and Minister of Defence, Bisher Al Khasawneh.

They reaffirmed the warm and friendly defence relations between Singapore and Jordan, and welcomed continued regular exchanges to share best practices and experiences.

PM Bisher and Vivian also discussed the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, and the need to expedite the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Airdrops for Gaza ready to commence

The RSAF's airlift of the third tranche of humanitarian aid from Singapore to Jordan has been completed, according to a joint statement by MFA and Mindef on Mar. 17.

RSAF will be working alongside the Royal Jordanian Air Force to begin airdrop missions for Gaza, which will be staged out of Jordan.

The humanitarian package contains meal packs and critical supplies, including medical supplies and equipment.

The items were put together by the Singapore government in close consultation with Jordan, based on the needs on the ground in Gaza.

Vivian said:

"We are deeply grateful to His Majesty King Abdullah II Bin Al Hussein and the government of Jordan for facilitating Singapore’s humanitarian aid for Gaza, and for inviting Singapore to conduct humanitarian air drop operations of urgently needed supplies. I thank our men and women of the RSAF and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) for taking on this life-saving mission. It is an expression of Singaporeans’ care, concern and compassion for Palestinians in Gaza."

Zaqy said:

"The SAF continues to support Singapore’s humanitarian aid efforts into Gaza. We certainly hope that this gesture of compassion, especially during the month of Ramadan, will bring not just relief but also hope to the people of Gaza that are affected by the war... The SAF will continue to bring in supplies, with aid supplies that arrived earlier via the RSAF's MRTT and C-130."

He also thanked those who have been actively involved in aid efforts with the Singapore government, such as partners from various ministries, organisations and Singaporeans who provided ground-up support.

"I would also like to thank the SAF personnel who have stepped up because this is different from normal operations as they are now operating in the conflict zone. We hope that our servicemen and women always remain vigilant, so they can come home safe to their families and loved ones."

Muhammad Ashik, Executive Director of non-profit organisation Mercy Relief, said that the organisation is glad to continue their partnership with government bodies and other organisations to coordinate and contribute aid supplies for Gaza.

This is Mercy Relief’s second contribution after its initial contribution of healthcare supplies in November 2023.

MFA stated that they will continue to work closely with partners in the Middle East, as well as humanitarian partners in Singapore to offer additional assistance and support to the affected communities.

