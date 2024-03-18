Back

Vivian Balakrishnan meets with Jordan's King Abdullah, discuss S'pore's humanitarian aid for Gaza

The RSAF's airlift of the third tranche of humanitarian aid from Singapore to Jordan has been completed.

Seri Mazliana | March 18, 2024, 12:33 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower, Zaqy Mohamed, met with Jordan's King Abdullah II on Mar. 17 for an official working visit to Jordan.

They reaffirmed Singapore-Jordan relations and highlighted the urgency of sending humanitarian aid to Gaza amidst the conflict, according to a statement issued by MFA on Mar. 17.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is also set to commence humanitarian airdrop missions for Gaza together with the Royal Jordanian Air Force, as the airlift for the third tranche of aid has been completed.

Singapore and Jordan reaffirm defence relations

At the meeting, Vivian also congratulated King Abdullah II on the Silver Jubilee celebration of His Majesty’s accession to the throne in February 2024.

Crown Prince Al Hussein was also in attendance.

Vivian conveyed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s appreciation to Jordan for facilitating Singapore’s humanitarian assistance for Gaza.

King Abdullah II welcomed the RSAF's commencement of airdrop missions as "every effort to deliver life-saving aid mattered given the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza."

Vivian also expressed Singapore's continued support for the king's leadership role in promoting peace and stability in the region, including efforts to achieve a two-state solution to resolve the longstanding conflict.

The two also reaffirmed the excellent state of Singapore-Jordan relations, built on mutual trust and respect at the highest political levels.

Vivian and Zaqy also met with Jordan's Prime Minister (PM) and Minister of Defence, Bisher Al Khasawneh.

They reaffirmed the warm and friendly defence relations between Singapore and Jordan, and welcomed continued regular exchanges to share best practices and experiences.

PM Bisher and Vivian also discussed the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, and the need to expedite the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Airdrops for Gaza ready to commence

The RSAF's airlift of the third tranche of humanitarian aid from Singapore to Jordan has been completed, according to a joint statement by MFA and Mindef on Mar. 17.

RSAF will be working alongside the Royal Jordanian Air Force to begin airdrop missions for Gaza, which will be staged out of Jordan.

The humanitarian package contains meal packs and critical supplies, including medical supplies and equipment.

The items were put together by the Singapore government in close consultation with Jordan, based on the needs on the ground in Gaza.

Vivian said:

"We are deeply grateful to His Majesty King Abdullah II Bin Al Hussein and the government of Jordan for facilitating Singapore’s humanitarian aid for Gaza, and for inviting Singapore to conduct humanitarian air drop operations of urgently needed supplies. I thank our men and women of the RSAF and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) for taking on this life-saving mission. It is an expression of Singaporeans’ care, concern and compassion for Palestinians in Gaza."

Zaqy said:

"The SAF continues to support Singapore’s humanitarian aid efforts into Gaza. We certainly hope that this gesture of compassion, especially during the month of Ramadan, will bring not just relief but also hope to the people of Gaza that are affected by the war... The SAF will continue to bring in supplies, with aid supplies that arrived earlier via the RSAF's MRTT and C-130."

He also thanked those who have been actively involved in aid efforts with the Singapore government, such as partners from various ministries, organisations and Singaporeans who provided ground-up support.

"I would also like to thank the SAF personnel who have stepped up because this is different from normal operations as they are now operating in the conflict zone. We hope that our servicemen and women always remain vigilant, so they can come home safe to their families and loved ones."

Muhammad Ashik, Executive Director of non-profit organisation Mercy Relief, said that the organisation is glad to continue their partnership with government bodies and other organisations to coordinate and contribute aid supplies for Gaza.

This is Mercy Relief’s second contribution after its initial contribution of healthcare supplies in November 2023.

MFA stated that they will continue to work closely with partners in the Middle East, as well as humanitarian partners in Singapore to offer additional assistance and support to the affected communities.

Top photo via Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore

If your wedding ring deal sounds too good to be true, it might just be. Here’s why.

Cheap isn't always good.

March 18, 2024, 01:08 PM

S$6.1 million raised by S'pore public donated for humanitarian aid to Gaza

RLAF handed over the cheque on Mar. 17.

March 18, 2024, 12:10 PM

SMRT bus collides with lamp post in front of Blk 403 Bedok North Ave 3

SMRT is currently investigating the incident.

March 18, 2024, 11:55 AM

GV tightens discounted ticket eligibility by raising 'senior citizen' age from 55 to 60

Senior citizens get discounts on weekdays before 6pm, excluding the eve of public holidays and on public holidays. 

March 17, 2024, 10:50 PM

TikTok influencer Simonboy & girlfriend Chloe Eong are engaged

The couple first met in 2021.

March 17, 2024, 10:37 PM

3 men who provided illegal car & motorcycle pooling services each get S$1,800 fine & 1-year driving ban

The trio were nabbed during enforcement operations carried out by the Land Transport Authority in 2023.

March 17, 2024, 07:33 PM

GetGo car mounts kerb & hits lamppost in Punggol after failing to stop, brake lights seen on for 100m before crash

Hmm.

March 17, 2024, 07:14 PM

Beauty brand blurs M'sia actress Ruhainies' face in ad after controversy with S'pore actor Aliff Aziz

Ouch.

March 17, 2024, 06:11 PM

Driver, 32, arrested for accident with 2 PMAs in Bukit Panjang, woman, 68, sent to hospital unconscious

A 74-year-old man was also injured.

March 17, 2024, 05:48 PM

Dim sum shop in Bedok closing in Mar. 2024 after over 40 years, as owner has no successors

The shop has reportedly been around for 42 years.

March 17, 2024, 05:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.