S'pore working with Jordan to deliver 3rd tranche of aid to Gaza, RSAF to assist in airdrop operation

Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs (MFA) Vivian Balakrishnan will make a working visit to Amman, Jordan from Mar. 16 to 17 to hand over the third tranche of humanitarian assistance for Gaza.

Vivian will be working together with the Royal Jordanian government to facilitate the aid, according to an MFA press release on Mar. 15.

RSAF to assist in aid airdrop mission

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will also deploy an A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) and a C-130 transport aircraft for the mission.

At the invitation of the Jordanian government, the C-130 will stay on and conduct humanitarian airdrop operations staged out of Jordan, with support from the Jordanian Armed Forces.

PM Lee thanks Jordan King

In a Facebook post shared by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Mar. 15, he thanked Jordan's King Abdullah II and the Jordanian government for facilitating Singapore's humanitarian assistance for Gaza.

He added: "Singapore will do what it can to help the civilians in Gaza and the international community should work together to alleviate the suffering and save as many innocent lives as possible, given the dire humanitarian situation."

"We believe that a negotiated two-state solution, consistent with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, is the only viable path to a comprehensive, just and durable peace between Israelis and the Palestinians. The way forward is more challenging than ever, but we cannot lose hope."

"We will continue to do whatever we can": DPM Wong

Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong, said in a Facebook post on Mar. 15 that the "catastrophe in Gaza is horrific and unbearable."

He added: "The collateral damage has been staggering. Our heart goes out to the Palestinian people."

He said that this is why "Singapore is delivering another round of humanitarian aid supplies to Gaza through the RSAF and together with the Royal Jordanian Air Force."

"We will continue to do whatever we can, together with other like-minded countries in the international community, to help the civilians in Gaza, call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and a permanent end to hostilities, as well as a negotiated two-state solution between Israel and Palestine."

Reaffirms strong ties with Middle East

The visit reaffirms Singapore’s strong ties with partners in the Middle East, which have allowed the country to deliver effective and timely humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, MFA said.

Vivian will be accompanied by Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Defence Zaqy Mohamad, and MFA officials.

The Singapore government has been active in providing aid to Gaza to support relief efforts, with contributions from the Singaporean public.

On Nov. 10, 2023, Singapore handed over S$2 million in public donations as the first tranche of aid to Gaza.

The amount was raised by non-governmental organisation Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF), after it launched a fundraiser on Oct. 19, 2023 for humanitarian relief to the Palestinian territory.

The second tranche of aid, which included more than S$7 million in cash and in-kind donations from Singaporeans, was sent in November 2023 in cooperation with the Egypt government.

In January 2024, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) deployed a two-personnel medical team to El Arish in Egypt to provide medical care for Gaza casualties.

