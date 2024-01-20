SAF sends medical team to Egypt to provide medical care for casualties from Gaza

A two-personnel medical team from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has arrived in El Arish, Egypt, to provide medical care for casualties from Gaza, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a Facebook post on Jan. 19.

Their arrival is part of Singapore’s humanitarian aid contributions to Gaza and they will operate onboard the French Armed Force’s FS Dixmude, a Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) with modern hospital facilities.

Team comprises of a doctor and a military medical expert

According to a Facebook post by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), the team comprises of a doctor, Lieutenant-Colonel Nazirul Hannan Bin Abdul Aziz, who is a qualified specialist in Emergency Medicine, and Military Expert 3 Jimmy Woo, who specialises as an Operating Theatre scrub nurse and in perioperative nursing.

MINDEF added that the SAF will continue to support Singapore’s humanitarian aid contributions to Gaza and noted that on Nov. 30, the SAF’s Changi Regional Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Coordination Centre (Changi RHCC) delivered relief supplies to Gaza through the Egyptian Red Crescent.

At that time, a Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) aircraft carrying medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, blankets, sanitation items, water filters and food had left for Egypt.

Qatar: Supplies and aid have reached the border crossing with Egypt

The Palestinian death toll of the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas has reached over 24,700, Gaza health authorities said on Jan. 19, according to Xinhua.

Health officials added that 172 people were killed across Gaza from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19.

Meanwhile, Israeli troops have pushed into the Khan Younis, the Gaza Strip's second-largest city, the BBC reported.

On Jan. 17, Qatar was quoted as saying that supplies and humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians had reached Gaza's border crossing with Egypt under an agreement it had brokered between Israel and Hamas.

Top photo via Singapore Embassy in Cairo