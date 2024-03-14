Travis Kelce on S'pore: Weather 'hot AF', Flower Dome 'cool AF', MBS 'cool as sh*t to look at'

Speaking on his podcast New Heights with his brother Jason Kelce, American football star Travis Kelce -- better known as Taylor Swift's beau these days -- talked about his experience in Singapore.

Travis was in Singapore on Mar. 8 and 9 to watch Swift perform the last two nights of the Eras Tour leg in town.

The podcast episode was uploaded to YouTube on Mar. 13, 2024.

He said he got to watch "two amazing shows" of the Eras Tour before Swift took a break from touring. She will start the European leg of her tour in May 2024.

Travis also shared his thoughts on Singapore's architecture, Gardens by the Bay, our street lights, and how the weather was "hot as f**k".

Visiting Gardens by the Bay

A self-professed "big plant guy", Travis hit the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay, which was "cool as f**k".

"I love seeing f**cking enormous trees," he added.

Travis complimented the layout of the Flower Dome, highlighting how it was a "very controlled space and everything was, like, blooming at the same time".

Travis particularly enjoyed the cool relief provided by the Flower Dome.

Touching on the weather, he noted that it was "hot as f**k" and to go into the Flower Dome, where the ambient temperature hovers around 23 to 25 degrees Celsius, was just "so lovely".

Catching the views

While in Singapore, Travis managed to try "some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views".

Jumping into the conversation, Jason noted that from pictures, Singapore looks like it's from the future:

"It looks like it's just pristine. The buildings, the architecture, like there's a lot of glass... I've seen pictures where it feels like there's like greenery coming over skyscrapers, is this accurate?"

Travis confirmed that Singapore looks "as advertised".

"The architecture is crazy," he added.

Travis talked about the architecture of Marina Bay Sands, stating it was "just absolutely cool as s**t to look at".

In particular, he was amazed by how Singapore planned its public lights, such as its street lights, bus stop lights, and building lights, pointing out how different it is back home in America.

Food

When Jason asked Travis if there was a "specific style" to Singapore cuisine, Travis said that he "cheated" as Singapore has "everything over there".

"It's very mixture of a lot," he said, pointing out the diverse range of food available here.

Jason said it sounded similar to when he visited Malaysia, a melting pot of many different cuisines.

Sydney VS Singapore

Jason asked Travis which city he liked more, Sydney or Singapore, and Travis said, "I absolutely love them both."

However, he would like to see more of Australia as he "got to see a little bit more of Singapore" while he was only in Australia for a shorter time.

"Singapore was a little bit more interesting for sure...more unique. Kind of a cooler experience."

