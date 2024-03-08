Back

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's boyfriend, lands in S'pore

"Can I go where you go?"

Belmont Lay | March 08, 2024, 02:11 PM

Travis Kelce is in Singapore.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, arrived on March 7 with several of his friends to support his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, also 34, who is performing her final two shows of her Eras Tour in Singapore.

Landed on Thursday night

Page Six reported that the group apparently landed in Singapore while Swift was performing her Thursday night concert at the National Stadium.

Kelce's entourage reportedly left Cleveland after attending the Cavaliers game and made a pit stop in Dubai before continuing on the second leg to Singapore.

Before the trip, Kelce confirmed to a Cleveland-based journalist that he would be making the 19-hour flight to Singapore.

Although Kelce was not photographed in the country, his travelling mates posted media of their arrival online.

They appeared to have been travelling on a private plane.

At MBS

The group appeared to be posting from the Marina Bay Sands as well.

Swift is reportedly staying in the Colonial Manor at the Capella resort, a S$19,000-per-night villa in Singapore.

The property is comprised of two bungalows and sleeps up to six adults and one child.

Flying around the world

Kelce and Swift started dating last summer.

He has flown to several different countries to watch her perform.

In November, the Super Bowl-winning NFL star went to Argentina and then to Australia for just two days to be with Swift.

He is also reportedly planning to spend a lot more time with Swift during the European leg of her record-breaking tour.

Images via Weareswiftlovers13/ YouTube & @HourlyTravisK/ X

